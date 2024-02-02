Celebrate the romance of design this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

SINGAPORE – Love is in the air this Chinese New Year, which starts on Feb 10, as lo hei and hongbao make room for champagne and red roses on Valentine’s Day on Feb 14.

And lifestyle stores are quick to woo shoppers with merchandise that celebrate the romance of design this festive season.

For instance, home-grown brand Supermama has created loving tributes to local crockery designs of the past, while French luxury house Baccarat has come up with crystal dragon sculptures.

What people fill their homes with speaks volumes about who they are, says Mr Timo Wong, 41, co-founder of local design firm Studio Juju. The different experiences in life make everyone unique in his or her own way.

“Therefore, to fill our homes with things that we love and value is important, because we are living in them. Just like the way we dress says a lot about our taste and preferences in aesthetics,” notes Mr Wong.

His ongoing exhibition Likeables, at the Peranakan Museum in Armenian Street, delves into how design can create a range of emotional responses in people almost instantaneously.

While the design process can be tedious – the designer constantly grapples with function, aesthetics, materials, colours and usability – the end result can be gratifying.

“One of the best outcomes is when the user or viewer interprets design as romantic or even poetic,” Mr Wong adds.

For the year of the Wood Dragon, the lucky colours are red and orange, which represent the fire element in fengshui; and also blue and black, which are linked to water, according to geomancer Mark Tan of Way Fengshui Group.

“In 2024, building solid connections with people is crucial,” says Mr Tan, 43. “Some ways to boost fortune in Chinese culture are through auspicious colours and plants.”

At popular florist chain Far East Flora, which opened an 11-storey floral-themed mall in Clementi in October 2023, younger home owners and couples are snapping up festive floral arrangements that are meaningful and thoughtfully designed.

Mr Alex Cheok, Far East Flora’s managing director, says millennial and Gen Z shoppers are more open to new festive interpretations of traditional plants deemed to be auspicious.

“This group is also more inclined to buy well-designed and styled prosperity plant arrangements, which feature auspicious flora such as pussy willow and lucky orchids, as gifts or statement pieces for their homes,” says Mr Cheok, 50.

These designs are typically priced from $68 for a Gold Series Table Garden.

The Straits Times scopes out some festive accents for the home this Chinese New Year, which are also conversation pieces that you can enjoy throughout the year.

Tribute to Chatterbox Chicken Rice by Supermama