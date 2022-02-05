Carving out new spaces

Is it possible to squeeze a loft into a one-bedroom condominium unit with a 3.75m-high ceiling without it feeling cramped?

As design firm Wolf Woof's founder Carmen Tang illustrates in this 527 sq ft home in the northern part of Singapore, you can.

The owners, a couple in their 40s working in the automobile industry, had a short but specific wish list.

In addition to a clean Japanese style with wall cladding, they wanted a loft space. The Japanese look was easy, but the loft's construction was more challenging because of the unit's height, Ms Tang says.

In the original design, the condominium developer used brick-patterned wallpaper and uninspiring furniture and carpentry.

To create a neater, more seamless impression, Ms Tang covered more surfaces with wood laminate. These include a flush-mounted tic-tac door that opens and closes with a simple push and conceals the bedroom entrance.

Wolf Woof's signature design strategy also shows up in the living room's custom-designed television console, which looks like a planter.

Meanwhile, the loft's addition required a significant reconfiguration of the living and dining area, which Ms Tang used to rip out the existing kitchen woodwork and create a new kitchen island with a view of the pool.

The contemporary kitchen boasts an off-white, leather-textured laminate and a pull-out dining ledge.

Although the kitchen and the loft are splitting the home's 3.75m height, the owners, who have always wanted a loft, were unconcerned about the kitchen. It leaves the loft with just a 1.5m clearance, which is still perfectly serviceable for storage and occasional naps.

While this reconfiguration eliminates visual clutter and transforms the space, providing the requested minimalist look, the furniture and artwork selection add a Scandinavian vibe.

Ms Tang says her clients like the Japanese design because of its clean look, but they are not purists, so they appreciate the Scandinavian elements the furniture offers. These include teardrop cabinet handles, a matt-black loft ladder and framed prints throughout the home.

As part of the bedroom renovation, Ms Tang replaced the old wardrobe with one that includes side storage with smaller compartments for their accessories collection. The rest of the space is clean and uncluttered, while the wall is navy blue to evoke intimacy.

The $40,000 renovation of this tiny apartment - which was completed in about two months and occupied by its owners as of December 2020 - has made the most of its limited footprint and height, creating a cosy home that fulfils its owners' deceptively simple design brief.

