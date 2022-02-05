Building the future

From meticulously restoring a forgotten Art Deco shophouse in Singapore’s Orchard Road to designing a “secret garden” to distract young children undergoing treatment in Shenzhen Children’s Hospital in China, Surbana Jurong Group is poised to take on the world with its growing portfolio of projects.

So far, the group has built more than a million homes in Singapore, created masterplans in more than 60 countries and developed more than 100 industrial parks globally.