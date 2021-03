SINGAPORE - Iron Man in full metal exoskeleton, standing more than 2m tall, is now available online for pre-orders at $32,000 (10 per cent off for orders before Monday).

Royal Selangor, in association with renowned collectibles brand Beast Kingdom and Marvel Studios, launched worldwide last month a limited edition of 30 individually numbered life-sized Iron Man Mark 85 fibreglass replicas finished in metallic coating of fine pewter.