Bright ideas for sustainable urban growth

3D-printed bathrooms make a splash

CES InnovFab

Home-grown construction firm CES InnovFab unveiled its 3D-printed prefabricated bathroom units (PBUs) earlier this week, making a splash at the BEX Asia showcase.

Bathrooms are one of the most complex parts of a home to build as they require more fixtures – such as taps, sinks and shower heads – per square foot than any other part of the home. These fixtures rely on plumbing and waterproofing, electrical wiring and non-slip tiling, which require more manpower and time, thus adding to construction costs.

Since 2014, prefabricated bathrooms, which are manufactured in factories and transported to the construction site to be assembled, have been used for construction in Singapore.

But with 3D-printed concrete PBUs, savings of up to 20 per cent on manpower, time transport and materials are now possible, says Mr Tan Jun Shyong, managing director of CES InnovFab, whose parent company is multinational conglomerate Chip Eng Seng Corporation. Each PBU is also sustainably built using green materials that reduce the carbon impact on the environment.

“Automation allows us to do more with fewer people, increasing productivity with shorter turnaround times,” says Mr Tan, 63, adding that with 3D-printing, almost any design can be printed from a computer, allowing greater flexibility for architects and property developers.

He says that after research and development (R&D) since 2015 with Nanyang Technological University, CES InnovFab was set up in 2021 to supply Singapore’s first commercial 3D-printed concrete PBUs for the building industry.

The firm’s bathroom units at the show, which comply with the Building and Construction Authority’s guidelines under the Lightweight Concrete PBU category, are 1.55m long, 0.95m wide and 3.13m high.

“The 3D-printed walls consist of a double layer wall with supporting lattice between the two layers. The lattice allows for concealed piping and conduits, while also ensuring the structural stability of the wall,” says Mr Tan.

With rising manpower costs and a shortage of skilled labour, automation is the way to go for the construction industry, he adds. “We will continue to push for further R&D to improve the product sustainability and lessen the impact on the environment.”

