Flowers are usually reserved for special occasions, but in a socially distanced world during the pandemic, more people are saying it with blooms.

Covid-19 has fuelled a boom in the floral industry worldwide. According to news research site ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global market for cut flowers - valued at US$29.2 billion (S$39.37 billion) in 2020 - is expected to hit US$41.1 billion by 2027 and grow at a steady clip over the next five years.