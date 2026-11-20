Zhang Caixia with one of her Japanese musk melon vines that were trained to climb on the invisible grilles installed at her balcony.

Who: Zhang Caixia, 49, is a Singaporean stay-at-home mother living in a 19th-floor condominium apartment in Lorong Chuan with her 54-year-old husband, a chief commercial officer in a cybersecurity company, their daughter, 21, and son, 19.

Why I garden

My first extra-curricular activity in primary school was gardening. I would spend my Saturday mornings watering, weeding and picking snails in the school garden. It was one of the best memories of my childhood. But as I grew up, life became busier with studies, work and then married life with children. I never found the time and space to pick up gardening again.

When I moved into our current apartment with a balcony a decade ago, I finally had a small semi-outdoor space where I could start my own little garden.

My son Malcolm, then about nine years old, did not like to eat vegetables. He is autistic and was quite rigid where it came to food choices. I thought that by growing some edible plants and letting him take part in the growing process, perhaps he would be more open to trying a bigger variety of fruit and vegetables.

For me, gardening mirrors parenting a child with special needs . Malcolm speaks very little as he has a speech delay. So spending time at the balcony garden together gave me an opportunity to practise communication and learn new words with him.

Zhang Caixia introduced her 19-year-old son Malcolm, who has autism, to the world of gardening, where he followed a daily routine to water and tend to the plants. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG CAIXIA

I draw on my experience as a parent to a child with special needs when doing gardening. I need to be patient and observant when taking care of my plants. Similar to my child, the plants cannot tell me when they are not well – I have to observe and read the signs.

And when they flourish under my care, I feel a deep sense of satisfaction and comfort knowing that I have done my best to take care of them and that they are happy.

My garden in numbers

The harvest from Zhang Caixia’s balcony can range from leafy greens and chillies to tomatoes and cucumbers. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG CAIXIA

Size: 3m by 1.5m balcony on the 19th floor

Age: 10 years

Number of plants: 10 to 15 pots of various sizes

Species: A variety of herbs, leafy greens and fruiting crops, including cherry tomatoes, Japanese musk melons, Japanese cucumbers, basil, lady’s fingers, bayam, long beans, bitter gourds, and a finger lime tree.

Awards: Zhang’s tomato won the top prize in its category in 2022 and her Japanese cucumber snagged a consolation prize in 2025 in the Community Garden Edibles Competition organised by the National Parks Boa rd.

My favourite plants

Cherry tomatoes are the first fruit vegetables that I managed to grow with my son, who used to dislike tomatoes but grew to love eating them.

And I became obsessed with Japanese melons after a trip to Hokkaido in 2018. I never liked to eat melons before that trip. Japanese melons are prized for their beauty and taste. After the first bite, I was in love with them. It took me a long time to research and experiment before I managed to grow a decent-sized melon in a pot. So melons also have a special place in my heart.

My favourite corner

My entire balcony garden is my favourite corner. As it is next to the dining area, I enjoy looking out to admire the vining plants and the fruit growing on them when they are at their peak. They make a beautiful green curtain that is rewarding and relaxing to see.

Biggest gardening mistake

Purchasing a finger lime plant without doing my research first. After three years, it has grown from a sapling to a small 1.8m-tall tree and is full of tiny sharp thorns that can even pierce through normal gardening gloves. It attracts lime butterflies to lay eggs and in order not to let it be eaten alive by caterpillars, I spend a lot of time catching the larvae and getting cut by the thorns in the process.

The balcony floor is often littered with the caterpillars’ droppings which is quite unsightly. Now I have to wrap the tree in a net in order to prevent the butterflies from laying eggs and cannot enjoy the beauty of the finger lime tree. It would be better suited grown outdoors in the ground where natural predators can help keep the caterpillars in check.

What this garden has given me

Being a full-time stay-at-home mum to a child with special needs can be a lonely journey. But when I started gardening and sharing my experience online with the gardening community through various gardening groups and my Facebook account Caixia’s Little Balcony Garden, which I started in 2019 and has over 6,000 followers, it opened up a whole new world for me.

I made new friends a nd co nnected with other parents in the gardening community who also have children with special needs . The garden has not only given me fruit and vegetables that I could enjoy with my family and friends, but it has also helped me to connect with my son and the community.

The therapeutic benefits are so meaningful to me that I wish to share them with others. Every week, I volunteer at Pathlight School that my son attends, tending to the school’s outdoor edible garden for two to three hours.

Through the garden, I hope to help other children with special needs find the same calming, grounding connection that changed my son’s life. Sometimes the teachers would bring the children to observe and I would tell them what I am doing.

I want them to see that fruit and vegetables do not come from supermarkets, but are grown by a group of people who work hard to provide food, and we should all learn to appreciate food that comes to our table.

I hope the children can also see how vegetables are grown and learn to love eating them like Malcolm did.

Gardening tips from Zhang Caixia

Edible plants that grow as climbing vines usually take a lot of space when allowed to sprawl on the ground. Zhang Caixia grew her climbing crops using invisible grilles for support, and a green living curtain is created to provide shade from the harsh direct sunlight that would otherwise heat up her living room. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG CAIXIA

1. Vertical edible gardening with safety grilles

Space is the primary constraint, and she overcomes this by utilising the balcony’s invisible safety grilles to grow her vining edible plants vertically.

Vining crops: Instead of erecting her own structures, her climbing crop plants like Japanese musk melons, Japanese cucumbers, long beans and bitter gourds are trained to grow vertically up the wires.

Shade provision: These crops are grown during the sunny period of the year from April to September. Killing two birds with one stone, Zhang gets to enjoy the growing of her favourite edible plants while creating a green living curtain that provides shade from the harsh direct sunlight that would otherwise heat up her living room.

Wind protection: High-rise balconies face intense winds that can snap the stems of her climbing crops. She secures the main stems of her plants directly to the invisible grilles using kitchen twines or upcycles the metal twist wires from food packaging, which reduces the likelihood of vines snapping due to wind damage.

2. Mastering balcony microclimates and ecology

The biggest mistake an urban gardener can make is to put the wrong plant in the wrong place. This happens when one gets a plant without prior evaluation of the conditions of the home garden.

Sunlight matching: Edible plants like tomatoes and melons are sun-loving plants that require at least six hours of direct sunlight exposure daily for healthy growth. She suggests ascertaining the duration and sunlight intensity available in your growing area before selecting suitable plants for that space.

Pot selection: Edible plants like tomatoes and melons can grow into rather large plants. Grow one plant in a large, individual pot of about minimum 30cm in diameter and with a depth of 30cm that will provide sufficient space for optimal root development.

Pollination of flowers: Natural pollinators like bees may not visit a high-rise edible garden. To ensure fruit production in her fruiting vegetable plants, Zhang performs manual pollination. For tomatoes, an electric toothbrush is used to mimic a bee’s buzz, where the brush’s vibration helps to release pollen from the anthers, which then coats the stigma inside the same flower. A small paintbrush is used to transfer pollen from male to female flowers in her Japanese musk melons.

3. Maintenance, pest control and soil sustainability

Zhang Caixia with one of her harvests that was nurtured in her tight, high-rise balcony space. All her plants are grown in containers. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG CAIXIA

An edible garden demands rigorous maintenance. Zhang splits her time between daily checks and deeper weekly interventions to keep her crops thriving and productive.

Daily inspection: She spends 15 to 30 minutes every morning watering, checking for early signs of pests and executing quick remedial actions to reduce damage to her plants. To cut down on the need to use pesticides, she removes pests early to prevent infestations from sweeping through a cramped space and prunes leaves found to be infected by fungal disease.

Weekly deep dive: Once a week, she spends up to two hours applying fertilisers and pruning excessive leaves from her vines to ensure they are neat and tidy. The thinning of excessive foliage allows penetration of sunlight and reduces excessive shading. It also permits air flow among the canopy of leaves to reduce likelihood of fungal diseases.

Soil reconditioning: To garden sustainably without constantly buying new soil, she reconditions the soil in her container garden after the end of each crop cycle. After the removal of spent plants, she aerates the soil by breaking it up and then leaving it to fallow for the next four to six months. This rests the soil during the seasonal shifts when her balcony loses direct sunlight due to the sun’s changing path. She then rejuvenates this same soil by adding compost and fertilisers to prepare it when it is time to start growing the next batch of plants.