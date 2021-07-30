Beacon of fame

Known as France's "king of lighthouses", it was designed by engineer Louis de Foix and was later remodelled by engineer Joseph Teulere in the late 18th century. The Unesco committee said: "Cordouan's monumental tower is decorated with pilasters, columns, modillions and gargoyles. It embodies the great stages of the architectural and technological history of lighthouses and was built with the ambition of continuing the tradition of famous beacons of antiquity, illustrating the art of building lighthouses in a period of renewed navigation, when beacons played an important role as territorial markers and as instruments of safety."

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE