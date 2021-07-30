Beacon of fame

Keepers Thomas Dalisson, 38, and Nicolas Quezel-Guerraz, 43, maintain the Cordouan lighthouse (above) off the coast of Le Verdon-sur-Mer, south-western France. Built at the very end of the 16th century and standing in the Atlantic Ocean, at the mouth of the Gironde estuary in a highly exposed and hostile environment, the lighthouse will join Unesco's World Heritage List, it was announced last Saturday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Keepers Thomas Dalisson (above), 38, and Nicolas Quezel-Guerraz, 43, maintain the Cordouan lighthouse off the coast of Le Verdon-sur-Mer, south-western France. Built at the very end of the 16th century and standing in the Atlantic Ocean, at the mouth of the Gironde estuary in a highly exposed and hostile environment, the lighthouse will join Unesco's World Heritage List, it was announced last Saturday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Known as France's "king of lighthouses", it was designed by engineer Louis de Foix and was later remodelled by engineer Joseph Teulere in the late 18th century. The Unesco committee said: "Cordouan's monumental tower is decorated with pilasters, columns, modillions and gargoyles. It embodies the great stages of the architectural and technological history of lighthouses and was built with the ambition of continuing the tradition of famous beacons of antiquity, illustrating the art of building lighthouses in a period of renewed navigation, when beacons played an important role as territorial markers and as instruments of safety."PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
