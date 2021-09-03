Ask The Vet: Antisocial goldendoodle and bird's watery stools

SINGAPORE - In this fortnightly column, veterinarians from the National Parks Board answer questions about pet health and behaviour.

This week's column is helmed by Dr Shawn Chia, a veterinarian from the Animal and Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board.

Goldendoodle's antisocial hijinks

I have an 18-month-old male goldendoodle who is friendly by nature. But he seems to have problems greeting other dogs.

When he sees another dog approaching, he usually lowers himself to the ground and refuses to move. Or he might move slowly like a predatory tiger or make a sudden lunge.

I cannot understand why he behaves like this. He had attended obedience training sessions when he was about one year old.

It may be coincidental, but I feel that he was much calmer before he was neutered when he was 13 months old.

Is it all right to take him to dog parks? He tends to get into scuffles at the slightest provocation, but I make sure I am always close to him to intervene quickly.

Also, he plays quite well with my neighbour's puppy - wrestling, rolling and play-biting. Could this contribute to his hyper behaviour as he may think it is acceptable with all other dogs?

Ivy Sim

Dogs have a range of personalities, from the shy and afraid to the overly friendly dog that thinks that every other dog is glad to see them.

A large part of dog socialisation skills is picked up when dogs are around eight to 12 weeks of age when puppies learn to read behavioural cues and the appropriate responses to such cues.

Social skills for dogs do not come naturally and most dogs do not instinctively know how to behave around other dogs without proper socialisation.

It will likely be challenging to fix poor greeting skills, but you may wish to start by teaching your dog to play and bond with you instead of other dogs in the dog park.

The aim is to keep his attention fixed on you when there are other dogs nearby. This could be done by giving him treats continuously when other dogs are nearby or playing fun games with him where he focuses on and is rewarded by you.

By learning to focus on and play with you instead of other dogs in the dog park, your dog will learn to bond with you, hopefully making it a more fun and enjoyable experience for both of you.

Mata Puteh's bowel habits a concern

My pet bird, a Mata Puteh (Oriental White-eye), has been passing watery stools, which I fear could be an indication of an underlying illness. Is there any medication I can administer to alleviate this condition?

Chua Ai Tong

Birds often pass stools and urine together due to their natural anatomy. A change in stool consistency will need to be differentiated from other observations such as excessive urination.

Nonetheless, a change in stool consistency may indicate an ongoing disease process caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. It is not advisable to self-medicate as giving the wrong medication can have serious consequences.

A visit to your veterinarian as soon as possible would be advisable in order to better diagnose any potential gut infections.

