Ask The Vet

HOW TO DETERMINE THE GENDER OF LOVEBIRDS?

I am 11 years old and own a pair of peach-faced lovebirds named Jil and Juck, who are about six months old. I have been trying to determine the birds’ gender but I still have not been able to. What is the best way to go about doing this?

Sarish Rian

Lovebirds are social creatures and are best kept with a companion, as you have done.

It is also a good idea to find out the sex of the birds. This can help you to better prepare for their needs, especially if they turn out to be a breeding pair.

The most accurate way to determine their gender is through DNA testing. In order to do this, a veterinarian will collect blood or feather samples from your pets.

Another way would be through endoscopy to examine the internal sex organs. Make an appointment with a vet to determine how this can be done safely.

Like other pets, birds also need to have regular veterinary health check-ups.

During these sessions, the vet will be able to perform a thorough physical examination to detect health problems early, as well as recommend suitable laboratory tests where needed.

The vet can also advise on keeping your lovebirds in good health. This will go a long way in helping you to develop a healthy relationship with your pets.

CAT BITES ON BALD PATCHES

My 21 /2-year-old cat’s bald patches appear to be spreading. It started with hair loss near the tail area and soon spread to his hind legs.

He licks and bites hard on these areas, but does not spit out any fur balls. His appetite and bowel habits appear normal.

We took him to a veterinarian who diagnosed that fur loss could be due to stress or allergies. No ticks were found on my cat’s body.

We applied on him a topical solution called Revolution and also changed his dry food to one that is supposed to help with “hair and skin”, but have not seen any improvement. How can we stop him from biting the affected areas and can this problem be resolved soon?

Jeremy Guo

There are many different causes of itchy skin, which usually manifests in licking and biting at certain parts of the body, as well as fur loss (alopecia) in cats. Other signs may include rashes, self-inflicted wounds and inflamed or dry, scaly skin.

Some of the more common causes of skin issues in cats include infestation by parasites, such as fleas and mites; allergies caused by flea bites or saliva, the environment and diet; and immune-mediated and hormonal conditions as well as stress.

It is important to identify the root cause and work out a comprehensive management plan with your vet.

It is best to contact your vet quickly for a follow-up appointment to discuss the next best step in ruling out the numerous causes of skin issues.

It is always important to give your vet a thorough history of your pet’s diet and behavioural and environmental changes at home. In the meantime, ensure that preventative parasite treatments are regularly carried out. Continue to keep an eye on your cat’s fur and skin regularly and look out for any inflamed patches or wounds.

You can try to use an Elizabethan collar or cone as a short-term means to prevent your cat from licking, biting or inflicting further damage on the skin.

Working out an effective management plan that best suits you and your cat can take time and commitment.

Some conditions are simple to manage while others require longterm treatment, along with regular check-ups at the vet.

Animals may also take time to respond to treatment.

Have a discussion with your vet on the management options and follow the treatment plan prescribed as closely as possible.

• Answers are by Dr Christine He Lee, a veterinarian from the Animal and Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board.

