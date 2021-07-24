Ask The Vet

RABBITS NEED SPACE TO ROAM

My name is Dawn and I am 11 years old. I have a pet bunny called Oreo, which is of the lionhead breed. I have watched several YouTube videos that say bunnies do not belong in cages. I do not have time to supervise Oreo when she is out of her cage and hopping about freely as I am preparing for my Primary School Leaving Examination. In the playpen at home, she has space to move around freely. Should bunnies be in cages?

Dawn Tan

Dr Shawn Chia: It is great to know that you are actively learning how to care for your pet rabbit.

In general, rabbits can be kept in cages, playpens and enclosures with appropriate bedding, such as hay placed on a newspaper. The bedding should be changed regularly - at least once a week - to prevent the enclosure from becoming too dirty or smelly.

Rabbits are active animals and require adequate exercise. A rabbit's playpen or cage should measure at least 1.5m by 1.5m for it to have enough space to roam.

Young rabbits can be mischievous and may chew on items in the house, such as furniture and wires, so ensure your rabbit does not have access to these items.

I recently found out that when my guinea pig sneezes, his nose becomes quite moist. I have heard from some friends that if a guinea pig has the flu, it might be deadly. Is this true?

Koh Kar Wen

Dr Juline Chua: Sneezing and nasal discharge may be due to several reasons, such as infection or irritation to the respiratory tract.

Infection of the respiratory tract may be caused by microbes such as bacteria and viruses. Irritation to the respiratory tract may be caused by triggers such as dust, chemicals and environmental allergens.

Look at your guinea pig's immediate environment to identify and eliminate any possible sources of such irritants.

It is also advisable to consult your veterinarian, who will be able to conduct a physical examination of your pet and provide advice on the possible causes and treatments.

Do take your guinea pig to the veterinary clinic for a check-up as soon as possible, especially if he is showing other signs of illness or changes in behaviour, such as lethargy, reduced appetite, rapid breathing or increased breathing effort.

•Answers by Dr Shawn Chia and Dr Juline Chua, who are veterinarians from the Animal and Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board.

