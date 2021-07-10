Ask The Vet

In this fortnightly column, veterinarians from the National Parks Board answer questions about pet health and behaviour

Dr Shawn Chia: Multivitamins and supplements for animals often serve as a supplementary or adjunctive treatment for certain diseases, which may help reduce the severity of symptoms. However, they do not replace the prescribed therapeutic medications.

Do not give multivitamins to your dog without a thorough discussion with your vet on the frequency and dosage to give. High doses may damage organs like the kidneys. You should not give your dog multivitamins made for humans, as the dosages for humans and animals are different.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 10, 2021, with the headline 'Ask The Vet'.
