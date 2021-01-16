Ask The Vet

PUPPY SLEEPS ON PEEING TRAY

Our three-month-old puppy likes to sleep on her peeing tray. We tried getting her to sleep on her bed by moving her or tempting her with treats, but she tends to go back to her tray after being placed on her bed. How can we get her to stop this habit?

Nicole Teo

Dr Han Zi Yang: Firstly, it would be good to rule out any urinary tract problems to be sure that this is a behavioural issue you are dealing with.

Ensure your puppy gets a proper physical examination the next time you see a vet.

Next, you may want to experiment with different scenarios to determine what attracts your dog to the peeing tray.

You may also want to try changing the location of the tray and see if your dog still prefers to sleep there. If so, it may be associating the pee pad with a safe and secure environment or item where it can rest.

In this case, should your dog no longer require a pee tray, you may want to remove it altogether and take her out for a late-night walk so she does not need to urinate overnight.

Observe if she feels anxious without it or if she is still able to find an alternative location to sleep in.

If your dog does feel anxious without the tray, distracting her with play or treats and rewarding her whenever she sleeps in her bed or another acceptable location should help in reinforcing the desired behaviour over time.

HAMSTER MAKING UNUSUAL SOUNDS

My one-year-old winter white hamster recently made a series of tweeting sounds while I was holding her. They sounded happy and she looked calm. However, when I researched online, there was conflicting advice as to whether the hamster was happy or frightened when it made such sounds. Can you help me understand her sounds? Also, when her ears are perked up, what is she trying to say?

Marcus Lim

Dr Juline Chua: You can tell how your hamster is feeling based on a combination of factors.

Since the sounds she makes can seem similar, looking at her posture and actions will provide more clues. For instance, if she is sitting calmly or exploring as you hold her or if she approaches you to interact with you with her ears perked up, she is likely to be feeling happy or curious.

If your hamster has her ears flattened back and narrowed eyes, is frozen in place or struggling to run away, she is likely to be feeling frightened or agitated.

It is important to consider her environment at the time as well. For example, is your pet in a familiar place or are there loud noises or startling movements nearby?

When handling or picking up your hamster, remember to move slowly and be patient. Placing her favourite treats on your hand can also encourage her to walk onto your hand and get used to being carried.

If you are concerned about your hamster's behaviour, consult a vet. Taking videos of her behaviour to show the vet can assist in a proper assessment.

