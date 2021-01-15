Ask The Vet

SINGAPORE - In this fortnightly column, veterinarians from the National Parks Board answer questions about pet health and behaviour.

Puppy sleeps on peeing tray

Our three-month-old puppy likes to sleep on her peeing tray. We have tried getting her to sleep on her bed by moving her or tempting her with treats, but she tends to go back to her tray after being placed on her bed. How can we get her to stop this habit?

Nicole Teo

Dr Han Zi Yang: Firstly, it would be good to rule out any urinary tract problems to be sure that this is a behavioural issue we are dealing with. Ensure your puppy gets a proper physical examination the next time you see a vet.

Next, you may want to experiment with different scenarios to determine what attracts your dog to the peeing tray.

You may also want to try changing the location of the tray and see if your dog still prefers to sleep there. If so, it may be associating the pee pad with a safe and secure environment or item where it can rest.

In this case, should your dog no longer require a pee tray, you may want to remove it altogether and take her out for a late-night walk so she does not need to urinate overnight. Observe if she feels anxious without it or if is still able to find an alternative location to sleep in.

If your dog does feel anxious without the peeing tray, distracting her with play or treat and rewarding her whenever she sleeps in her bed or another desired location should help in reinforcing the behaviour over time.

Is my hamster making happy sounds?



PHOTO: MARCUS LIM



My one-year-old winter white hamster recently made a series of tweeting sounds while I was holding her. They sounded happy to me and she looked calm.

However, when I Googled, I read conflicting advice as to whether the hamster was happy or frightened when it makes such sounds. Could you help me understand her sounds? Also, when her ears are perked up, what is she trying to tell us?

Marcus Lim

Dr Juline Chua: You can tell how your hamster is feeling based on a combination of factors.

Since the sounds it makes can seem similar, looking at its posture and actions will provide more clues. For instance, if it is sitting calmly or exploring as you hold it or if it approaches you to interact with you with its ears perked up, it is likely to be feeling happy or curious.

If your hamster has its ears flattened back with narrowed eyes, is frozen in place or struggling to run away, it is likely to be feeling frightened or agitated.

It is important to consider its environment at the time as well. For example, is your hamster in a familiar place, or are there loud noises or startling movements nearby?

When handling or picking up your hamster, remember to move slowly and be patient. Placing its favourite treats on your hand can also encourage it to walk onto your hand and get used to being carried.

If you are concerned about your hamster's behaviour, consult your vet. Taking videos of its behaviour to show the vet can also assist in a proper assessment.

Dr Han Zi Yang is a senior veterinarian at the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and proud owner of two mixed-breed rabbits, Nolla and Tubby.

Dr Juline Chua is a veterinarian from the AVS who is involved in animal health-related policy work. She loves all breeds of cats and dogs, especially Labradors.

If you are a cat lover or owner, join this free webinar, The Science of Feline Behaviour, which will be held on Jan 25 and 26. It features international animal behaviourists, Ms Linda Ryan, a certified clinical animal behaviourist, and Dr Jenna Kiddie, a visiting research fellow from the University of Cumbria in the the United Kingdom. Find out more and sign up for the limited slots at www.go.gov.sg/avswebinar.