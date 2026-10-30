Actor Terence Cao loves his ‘black beauty’, the granite island centrepiece of his renovated flat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – For local actor Terence Cao, his three-room HDB flat in Toa Payoh brings back many childhood memories.

He was raised by his late grandparents in another unit in the same block, which is almost 60 years old.

That childhood home, where he lived from age three to 30, was later sold. But as the buyer did not want to sell it to Cao, he chose the next best option in the building – his latest abode even has the same layout.

The 59-year-old bachelor said: “It is good enough. From the inside, it looks the same as the home I grew up in. And I know the neighbours, eateries and shops. My roots are here and I think this will be my last home.”

Cao also rents a landed property whose location he declines to reveal, and has not decided when he will move into the 670 sq ft flat, which he bought in 2023 for $380,000.

In any case, the founder of live-streaming platform StarLive – which has promoted products such as diamonds, jadeites and beauty supplements – intends to use the flat as a workspace.

He had worked with local interior design and home renovation platform Sixides on a sponsored collaboration, which led him to interior design studio Saege.

Cao did not have to pay for the 11-month renovation, which ran from April 2025 to March 2026, but reckons it would have cost “a low six figures”.

He said: “When I handed the flat over to Saege, all I said was that I wanted something functional, and liked the aesthetics of South Korean eyeglasses brand Gentle Monster. I love how their shops look futuristic, slick and cool, and all the robotic elements to those spaces.

“Now I own such a space, and I could not be happier.”

Design details:

1. Black granite island

The island in Terence Cao’s newly renovated Toa Payoh HDB flat can be used for live streaming. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The centrepiece of the flat is a 285cm by 90cm island that can seat 10 people. The granite slab, from local construction company Hua Khian, was fabricated in India. The natural stone features dramatic veining, evokes a sense of sophistication and luxury, and feels straight out of a Chinese painting.

Cao said it reminds him of a wild horse galloping through the clouds, adding: “ The Italian name of the slab means ‘black beauty’, and it surely is one. I love it very much.”

The same granite is used for the kitchen countertop and backsplash, unifying the area.

Around the island are four metal chairs, and below it are 40 retro-looking ventilation tiles, each measuring 20cm by 20cm. Their design allows air to flow through, letting guests feel connected even when seated on opposite sides of the island.

Cao said: “This island can be anything I need it to be. It is a place where people can eat, work, chat, do live streams or record podcasts. During Christmas or Chinese New Year, it is also a great place to host gatherings. I am also planning to film a microdrama here .”

Below the island are 40 retro-looking ventilation tiles, which allow guests to feel connected even when seating on opposite sides. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

2. Expanded dining room

The island rests in a large, extended dining room which used to be a bedroom. Two walls were knocked down to create this enlarged space. In a corner is a customised pedestal integrated sink from one-stop stone company The Stone Diaries.

There is also space for a Rinnai microwave oven, two-door Prism+ fridge and Bbyeol water purifier. Cao said: “I don’t mind losing one room, because I need only one bedroom to sleep in. In addition, this dining room now has everything to make a guest feel welcome.”

Cao’s dining room has space for a Bbyeol water purifier next to his granite island. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

3. Industrial style

Since Cao uses the space mainly for work, an industrial style signifies its functional use. On the floor are grey large format tiles from Italy, each 90cm by 90cm, from building material supplier Hafary.

The shelves, cabinets, a door and wall are also covered with stainless-steel laminate from manufacturer Formica Laminates. Even the clock in the dining room has a stainless-steel finish.

The shelves, cabinets, a door and wall were also covered with stainless-steel laminate from manufacturer Formica Laminates. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The covering creates a sleek, industrial feel, which is balanced by pops of colour such as burnt orange in other parts of the space.

Chic wooden blinds from De Art Studio, which specialises in curtains and blinds, line the windows.

The clock in the dining room has a stainless-steel finish. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

He said: “I think the industrial style has a timeless quality, while also being manly and serious. It feels like a kitchen where a master chef whips up fine dishes, and it is easy to maintain.”