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Actor Lawrence Wong’s home gym is his favourite space in his home, where he unwinds and spends time with his cats.

SINGAPORE – For Singaporean actor Lawrence Wong, going to the gym does not require packing a bag, travelling across town or waiting his turn for exercise equipment.

Instead, he simply walks into a room in his landed house in the north-east of Singapore, where a fully equipped personal gym, complete with weight-training machines, dumbbells and an exercise bicycle, awaits.

The space, which cost about $20,000 to set up, is his favourite spot at home. But it is more than somewhere to work up a sweat.

It is also the 38-year-old bachelor’s personal sanctuary, where he catches up on shows on the TV installed on the wall, unwinds and spends time with his five beloved cats – although they sometimes prove to be rather unhelpful workout buddies.

“I’ll put out the yoga mat, and then they will be on the mat instead of me,” he says with a laugh.

Lawrence Wong’s cats have their own favourite spots in the gym. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

His feline companions also enjoy occupying his workout bench or licking his face while he exercises.

Wong, who rose to fame in the hit Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), bought his 2½-storey, four-bedroom property in 2020 and moved in around 2021, following extensive renovations.

The actor, who has worked extensively in China since 2016, is also an entrepreneur.

He launched skincare brand Grail in 2021, championing simple and effective skincare using botanical ingredients.

His home similarly reflects his preference for minimalism, with neutral tones, natural materials and uncluttered spaces.

The gym’s greatest appeal is the mental respite it offers, especially whenever he feels overwhelmed.

He explains: “This is a space to temporarily put everything aside and just focus on something, like lifting weights.”

Wong finds exercise therapeutic because effort produces tangible results – something that is not always guaranteed in show business.

“You put in 100% hard work, but will you definitely be famous? Will people give you a lot of good roles? Not necessarily, right?”

In contrast, working out gives him a sense of control. “As long as you put in the effort and go through it, you will see results.”

Design details

1. Multifunctional gym equipment

Wong worked with local equipment supplier F1 Recreation on what would best suit his needs.

Actor Lawrence Wong opted for versatile equipment that allows him to do different exercises. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Rather than filling the space with single-purpose machines, he opted for versatile equipment that allows him to do different exercises. His collection includes a weight-training rack, dumbbells, resistance accessories and an exercise bicycle.

His personal trainer visits once a week, while he exercises independently on other days. On mornings when he does not work, he heads there after breakfast to do stretching and light weights. He has cut back on heavy lifting after a director in China advised him against becoming too muscular for his screen roles.

Although he believes an ideal workout should last no more than an hour, his leisurely sessions can stretch to three hours, with television breaks and interruptions from his cats.

His collection includes a weight-training rack, dumbbells, resistance accessories and an exercise bicycle. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

But having a gym at home does not guarantee discipline. Wong admits there were periods when he neglected his workouts, even with the equipment just steps away.

“Once I lose the momentum, it’s hard to come back,” he says.

2. Raw stone side table

Wong sourced a hefty piece of natural stone from China, which he now uses as a side table in the gym. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Amid the functional gym equipment sits an unexpected decorative piece – a hefty natural stone side table sourced from China.

Wong, who favours raw, natural materials over ostentatious furnishings, chose it to complement the minimalist aesthetic of his home.

The stone serves as a resting place for his phone and other belongings while he works out .

But getting it into the house was no easy feat. The table was so heavy that it took up to five men to carry it into the gym. He jokes that moving it out again would be a formidable challenge.

3. Mirrors and gym flooring

Cat litter boxes have become a fixture in Lawrence Wong’s gym as his five fur kids are his regular “gym buddies”. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

To turn a spare room into a customised fitness studio, he sacrificed some space in an adjoining bathroom .

He also sought advice from F1 Recreation on the types of flooring to install, ensuring the space would be suitable for different kinds of workouts.

Mirrors complete the fitness studio, allowing him to monitor his movements while exercising and adding to the room’s spacious feel.

The resulting space combines the convenience of a commercial gym with the privacy and comfort of home. And with his fur kids often acting as exercise companions, working out in his personal gym is never a solitary affair.