A space for child's work and play

The school holidays are here and it is a good time to prepare a new environment before Junior starts school next year.

When it comes to learning time for children, their environment should support quiet, focused study yet be an enjoyable space. This means fewer distractions, calming colours, plenty of storage space and ergonomic furniture for good posture.

Designing your children's study can be a fun project, especially when you do it together and include their input. After all, it is their space and having a say means they will have more ownership. It also makes for great bonding.

While picking out colours and themes, here are some practical considerations to remember.

Plenty of storage

Although schools are gradually moving towards an online-based learning approach, having space for textbooks, other publications and stationery is still a must.

While most desks have built-in storage, there are more options in the form of brightly coloured cabinets and shelving. These help keep gadgets and toys out of sight, so there are fewer distractions when it is time to study.

Adequate lighting

Having sufficient overhead and task lighting can help prevent eye strain and myopia developing from an early age.

Your child's desk should have a task lamp that can be directed to wherever more light is needed. There should not be any shadows.

Room for creativity



3M Post-It DEF3X2 dry erase surface, 90cm by 60cm, $79.90, from Fortytwo PHOTO: FORTYTWO



Every child needs room for self-expression.

Mr Tony Tan, corporate communications manager of interior surfaces company Catalyste, says: "Give them space to doodle, brainstorm and put up school notices on a magnetic laminate board."

Other options include noticeboards, whiteboards or pegboards with attachments, so your child can rearrange favourite stationery and other small items.

Ergonomic furniture



Fondue side chair with castors, $245, from Comfort Design PHOTO: COMFORT DESIGN



Chairs that provide adequate lumbar support can help prevent slouching and facilitate proper spine development.

Also, factor in height-adjustable furniture that can adapt to your growing child, which helps you save money in the long run.

Space-saving furniture



Hilda N3 Junior Set, price upon inquiry, from Star Living PHOTO: STAR LIVING



Loft bed and desk combinations do not just provide fun and creativity, but also save lots of space. The bed's elevation usually means there is sufficient space under it for storage or even a desk, making it a great choice for smaller rooms.

• This article first appeared in the October 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the November and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg