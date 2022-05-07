Building a new world

Designers and city planners are ramping up efforts to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change through green innovations

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Recent extreme climate events - such as this year's extreme floods in eastern Australia and the current record high temperatures of more than 40 deg C in India's western state of Maharashtra - are underscoring the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists say climate change in the form of extreme heat will affect more than one billion people in India and Pakistan in the coming months.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2022, with the headline Building a new world. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top