3 urban- and home-farming initiatives to watch

With food resiliency a big priority, many parties in Singapore are exploring how urban spaces can be used to produce food.
Singapore is moving towards producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030.
With food resiliency a big priority, many parties in Singapore are exploring how urban spaces can be used to produce food.
Singapore is moving towards producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.