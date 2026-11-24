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HK superstar Andy Lau says starting a family with Malaysian wife later in life was not easy

Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau performing on Oct 10, 2024, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In a recent radio interview, Lau said he had been so focused on his career as an idol that he had “forgotten about having the next generation”.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has opened up about becoming a father later in life.

In a recent radio interview, the 65-year-old said he had been so focused on his career as an idol that he had “forgotten about having the next generation”.

Lau married former Malaysian model Carol Chu in 2008. He was 51 when they welcomed their daughter Hanna, now 14, while Chu was 46.

The singer-actor admitted that starting a family at that stage of their lives was not easy, but said he felt fortunate that things eventually worked out.

“Heaven helped me many times,” he said.

Now studying at an international school in Hong Kong, Hanna has largely been kept out of the public eye as Lau is protective of her privacy.

Despite keeping his family life private, the Heavenly King has occasionally shared glimpses of his relationship with his daughter, including the challenges of helping her with homework.

He revealed that mathematics was particularly difficult, as today’s school curriculum is vastly different from what he studied as a child, leaving him unsure how to explain certain concepts.

Lau also admitted that they sometimes argue over homework, but said he would usually take the initiative to make up with her the following day.

Beyond schoolwork, the father and daughter share an interest in music.

Lau revealed that Hanna listens to his new songs and often offers her opinions, making her something of his personal music consultant.

He also praised her musical talent, suggesting that she might one day create music of her own. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK