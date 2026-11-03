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HK star Julian Cheung reportedly rich enough to support 3 generations of his family

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung has scaled back his acting commitments in recent years to focus on projects he genuinely enjoys.

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung has reportedly earned enough to support three generations of his family, according to his uncle, former Category III actor Charlie Cho.

In an interview with the Hong Kong media, Cho recalled advising his nephew, now 55, to be more selective about his acting projects once he had accumulated enough wealth to provide for his family and the generations to come.

“I told him that if the money you have earned is enough to last three generations, you can afford to choose the projects you want to take on. If it isn’t enough, you have to work hard.

“By three generations, I mean you can spend the money throughout your lifetime, your son can do the same throughout his lifetime, and there will still be enough left for your grandson, who wouldn’t even be able to spend it all,” Cho said.

According to the 76-year-old, Cheung later told him that he had indeed earned enough, prompting him to take his uncle’s advice and focus on projects he genuinely enjoys.

Having entered the entertainment industry in 1991, Cheung has noticeably scaled back his acting commitments in recent years.

The actor recently returned to TVB after 13 years with the drama This City Never Sleeps.

His previous major television role was in the 2022 series Modern Dynasty.

Cheung and his wife, actress Anita Yuen, are also believed to have amassed considerable wealth through their respective careers and investments.

Reports have linked the pair, who married in 2001, to a portfolio of residential and commercial properties.

Cheung has also reportedly invested in valuable paintings, while Yuen’s collection of luxury Hermes handbags is believed to add to the couple’s wealth. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK