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In her anniversary post, Joey thanked her husband Jim Wong for his unwavering support and for inspiring her to keep growing and improving.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer Joey Wong Ho Yee has given fans a glimpse of her wedding to football club owner Jim Wong, a year after they secretly tied the knot in Turkey in November 2025.

On Nov 23, Joey, 36, shared several photos from their Istanbul wedding on Instagram to mark their first anniversary.

The outdoor ceremony featured elegant floral arrangements, with Joey looking radiant in a white wedding gown as she exchanged vows with Jim beneath a floral arch.

The evening reception was equally lavish, featuring cascading white drapes, crystal chandeliers and warm golden lighting.

The Cantopop singer later changed into a sparkling backless evening gown before joining her husband on stage for a romantic duet accompanied by a live band.

In her anniversary post, Joey thanked Jim for his unwavering support and for inspiring her to keep growing and improving.

“We face so many challenges each day, and both our jobs are incredibly demanding... We’ll be each other’s witnesses. We will witness each other’s lows and highs and be there for each other no matter what,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Jim took to Threads to express his love for Joey, describing her as the person who understands him best.

“Finding a lifelong partner who truly understands you in this world is already difficult, but finding someone who understands your 24-hour work schedule and accepts the constant high-pressure demands of your job is even harder,” he wrote.

He added that he felt fortunate to have Joey by his side, noting how rare it was to find someone who shared similar backgrounds and values.

“It’s even harder to find someone who has been through similar experiences, understands you and genuinely wants the best for both of you. Joey, I’m grateful to have found you,” he wrote.

Jim also thanked the guests who attended their wedding for keeping the occasion private for almost a year.

Reports indicate that the couple’s marriage remained under wraps until late October when Joey announced the news through her single JW2 Love Song.

Joey previously explained that the decision to keep their marriage private stemmed from her desire to explore different aspects of life. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK