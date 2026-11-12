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HK actor Tony Leung Ka Fai brushes off concerns after photo of him looking tired surfaces online

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The 68-year-old actor was seen managing his own luggage while waiting to board a high-speed train to Xiamen, China, for the Golden Rooster Awards.

The 68-year-old actor was seen managing his own luggage while waiting to board a high-speed train to Xiamen, China, for the Golden Rooster Awards.

PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

  • Tony Leung Ka Fai, 68, caused concern after photos showed him tired at a train station while heading to Xiamen for the Golden Rooster Awards.
  • He said the images were taken when staff briefly stepped away, and he had arrived early after a late-night shoot in another city.
  • After winning Best Actor at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards, he said he is still independent: “I’m still capable of taking care of myself.”

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Hong Kong screen star Tony Leung Ka Fai recently sparked concern among netizens after photos of him looking exhausted at a train station surfaced online.

In the images, the 68-year-old actor was seen managing his own luggage, carrying a large bag and napping while waiting to board a high-speed train to Xiamen, China, for the Golden Rooster Awards.

The photos drew sympathy from netizens, with some saying it was “heartbreaking to see a major star in his later years”.

However, Leung later clarified the circumstances behind the pictures in an interview with international media following his Best Actor win at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards.

He explained that he had not been travelling alone that day, and that the photos were taken during a brief moment when the staff accompanying him had stepped away.

“Everyone’s imagination is too rich. I had staff members accompanying me. It just so happened that one went to buy snacks while another went to the restroom,” he said.

Leung added that he looked tired in the photos because he had arrived at the station early after wrapping up a late-night shoot in another city.

He also brushed off concerns about his ability to look after himself, insisting that he remained independent despite his age.

“Although I’m old, I’m still capable of taking care of myself. Don’t make me look like a lonely old man no one wants,” he said.

More on this topic
HK Film Awards: Tony Leung Ka Fai wins Best Actor for 5th time; Fish Liew takes first Best Actress award
Tony Leung Ka Fai and Fish Liew named best actors at Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Awards
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.