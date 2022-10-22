Hitting a high note: Seniors take up music in pandemic downtime

SINGAPORE – For some seniors, the pandemic was a chance to find a new rhythm.
They took music lessons for the first time, making use of Covid-19 downtime to pursue a long-deferred dream of playing a musical instrument.
