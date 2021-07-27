History meets nature

The ruins of Estonia's Viljandi Castle (above) were the venue for the four-day Folk Music Festival, which kicked off last Thursday. The 28th edition of the annual festival, which was not held last year, celebrated Estonian tradition and identity with
The ruins of Estonia’s Viljandi Castle (above) were the venue for the four-day Folk Music Festival, which kicked off last Thursday. The 28th edition of the annual festival, which was not held last year, celebrated Estonian tradition and identity with performances and workshops. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
The ruins of Estonia's Viljandi Castle (above) were the venue for the four-day Folk Music Festival, which kicked off last Thursday. The 28th edition of the annual festival, which was not held last year, celebrated Estonian tradition and identity with
Estonia, which has embraced Europe and its influences in the last few decades, was part of the Soviet Union until 1991. In Viljandi, a small town in the south of Estonia near the Latvian border, apartment blocks (above) feature grey, utilitarian features that are common to many cities and towns in the former USSR.
The ruins of Estonia's Viljandi Castle (above) were the venue for the four-day Folk Music Festival, which kicked off last Thursday. The 28th edition of the annual festival, which was not held last year, celebrated Estonian tradition and identity with
Outdoor lovers can look forward to canoeing on the Halliste river (above) in Viljandi’s Soomaa National Park, whose lush grounds are home to bears, wolves and all kinds of bird life.
  • Published
    39 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2021, with the headline 'History meets nature'. Subscribe
Topics: 