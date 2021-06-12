History in play

(Clockwise from above) A model of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo made with Playmobil on display at the Wellington Museum in Waterloo, Belgium. The exhibition titled The Empire In Playmobil traces the life of Napoleon and its major events and was created
A model of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo made with Playmobil on display at the Wellington Museum in Waterloo, Belgium. The exhibition titled The Empire In Playmobil traces the life of Napoleon and its major events and was created by French artists Laurent Lafont and Bob Borriello. It ends in September.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 12, 2021, with the headline 'History in play'. Subscribe
