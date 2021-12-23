Hip-hop sensations Alyph and Fariz Jabba redefine success

Alyph (left) and Fariz Jabba grill each other on their journey thus far and how the hip-hop culture can move forward. PHOTO: CHER HIM
Jeffrey Yan
Updated
Published
11 hours ago
This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The December 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - Alyph has been part of the music industry since 2005, first as one half of hip-hop duo SleeQ and, after the pair disbanded in 2015, as a producer and collaborator for some of the region's biggest names, including Malaysia's Joe Flizzow and SonaOne.

