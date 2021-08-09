Hip-hop dream thrives in India's slum

MUMBAI • After India's largest slum defeated the pandemic, some of its residents pulled out their smartphones to write, shoot and release a triumphant rap video.

"At first, we were afraid, what would happen to us? But we stood with the doctors... Now, it's your turn," they rapped in the video.

We Did It (Kar Dikhaya in Hindi) showcased new talent, but its creators' goal was to fight the stigma dogging this densely populated corner of Mumbai.

The Dharavi slum is home to around one million people, many of whom live in single-room shanties and share communal toilets.

Its alleys have long been associated with filth and disease despite its remarkable success in the battle against Covid-19, and its residents battle constant discrimination.

But Ayush Tegar Renuka, 16, one of the students of the Dharavi Dream Project hip-hop academy, feels "so proud" of belonging to the community. "The Dharavi shown on TV and the real Dharavi are very different places."

He began breakdancing three years ago, brushing off his widowed mother's pleas to give up a pursuit she feared would result in a trip to the hospital.

Many parents were also reluctant to enrol their children in the school's free classes, dismissing hip-hop as dangerous, a distraction from homework or a waste of time.

The Dharavi Dream Project's co-founder Dolly Rateshwar was determined to change their minds.

She was nervous about venturing into the neighbourhood, but the teenagers she met struck a chord with her.

"I was worried these kids might lose out on life because they didn't know the possibilities open to them," the 38-year-old said.

The school opened in 2015, offering free classes in breakdancing, beatboxing and rapping to around 20 students, with digital media start-up Qyuki - Ms Rateshwar's employer - and American entertainment titan Universal Music Group footing the bill.

The project won praise from musicians like Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and rapidly expanded, with students like Joshua Joseph - now known as MC Josh - using hip-hop to tell their stories.

If black rappers in the United States could shine a light on racism, he reasoned, hip-hop could do the same for India's glaring inequality and mistreatment of marginalised communities.

"My confidence level was zero before I started to rap. The school changed my life," MC Josh, 21, said.

When Covid-19 arrived, Dharavi was put under a stringent months-long lockdown.

Mumbai authorities realised the slum held the key to defeating the pandemic and launched Mission Dharavi - sanitising communal toilets, running daily "fever camps" to check for symptoms, repurposing wedding halls as quarantine facilities and asking residents to stay home.

By the end of June last year, Dharavi had recorded just 82 deaths, a fraction of Mumbai's more than 4,500 fatalities.

As the pandemic ground on, Ms Rateshwar realised the academy could expand its reach even further and invited anyone, anywhere, to join its online classes.

A year on, the school hosts 100 students who attend every online session and 300 others who pop in occasionally, including from overseas.

But her focus remains firmly on students from the slum, on making sure their voices are heard and their future prospects secured.

"Obviously, everyone wants to become a superstar but... I tell them about alternative careers, as artistes' managers or jobs in social media," she said. "Most of all, I want them to stand tall."

Teacher Vikram Gaja Godakiya, 21, never imagined he would be able to do breakdancing for a living when he learnt it from YouTube videos nine years ago.

"Breaking has given my life purpose," he said. "I want my students to know they can do anything if they give it their 100 per cent."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE