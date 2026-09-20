Hiker’s death puts spotlight on dogs on Japan’s mountain trails

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A female hiker died in May after falling into a waterfall pool at Nishizawa Gorge in Yamanashi Prefecture.

KOFU, Japan – A fatal accident involving a hiker and her dog at a scenic gorge near Tokyo has highlighted the risks of taking pets into the mountains, as the authorities and hiking experts grapple with how to balance safety with a growing appetite for outdoor excursions with animals.

The woman died in May after falling into a waterfall pool at Nishizawa Gorge in Yamanashi prefecture, a popular hiking destination with a roughly 10km circuit and an elevation gain of about 300m.

While local authorities had already been asking visitors not to bring pets into the gorge because of safety concerns, there is no law in Japan prohibiting people from hiking with dogs, according to the Environment Ministry, and some mountains actively welcome them.

Nishizawa Gorge has narrow sections where hikers must proceed in single file, as well as steep stretches where they need to use handrails. In places, a fast-flowing mountain stream runs only a few metres below safety chains lining the trail.

According to Yamanashi prefectural police, the woman entered the gorge on May 7 with two companions and her dog. Near a waterfall, the dog went beyond a safety chain and fell into the water, and the woman fell while trying to rescue it.

A local guides’ association has long urged hikers not to bring pets to the gorge. After the accident, the city’s tourism association warned on its website that animals could pose unexpected risks, including falling from the trail or coming into contact with other hikers.

Yamanashi prefecture also put up a notice at the entrance asking visitors not to bring pets.

“The trails are narrow, and dogs could startle other hikers,” said a woman in her 70s who runs a nearby Japanese restaurant. “I’d like the prefecture and the city to introduce stricter rules.”

The prefecture says it cannot impose restrictions on its own because the gorge lies within a national park, leaving it to urge visitors to exercise caution.

A notice at the entrance of Nishizawa Gorge asking visitors not to bring pets. PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

Elsewhere, however, dogs have become part of the mountain experience.

At 929m Mount Mitake in Ome, western Tokyo, Musashi Mitake Shrine at the summit offers blessings for dogs, while asking their owners to be mindful of visitors who may be uncomfortable around animals.

Mitake Tozan Railway, which operates a cable car from near the trailhead, promotes the mountain as a destination where people can walk with their dogs.

About 18,000 people rode the cable car with their pets in 2025 – four times the number in 2009, when animals were first allowed aboard.

Dogs must be kept on leashes, and a designated pet area inside the cable car helps separate them from other passengers.

“We have put every possible safety measure in place,” a railway representative said. “We also ask people travelling with pets to follow the rules and be considerate of others.”

Shunji Takekawa, chairman of the Japan Mountain Guides Association, said hikers should respect requests from local authorities not to bring pets and consider conditions, even where no restrictions are in place.

“People should not take pets to mountains where visitors have been asked not to bring them,” he said.

“Even where there are no specific restrictions, it’s best not to take them somewhere so crowded that safety could become an issue.” KYODO NEWS