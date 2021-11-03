For Subscribers
Living Well: Pitfalls of HIIT
HIIT a rough patch?
Doctors are seeing more injuries from high-intensity interval training during the pandemic
When team sports were suspended and gyms affected by frequent closures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Edmond Ong turned to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) videos to keep himself in shape.
The 30-year-old account executive thought HIIT workouts, which combine short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest, were "a convenient and effective option" to keep up his fitness.