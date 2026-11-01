Hidden cost of exotic pets: Why they are more demanding than cats or dogs

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Caring for exotic pets is different from common pets like dogs or cats. In many ways, they can be more demanding.

SINGAPORE – Exotic pets such as red-eared sliders, hamsters, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs are becoming increasingly popular in Singapore.

The term “exotic pet” refers to any non-traditional pet that is not a dog or a cat.

The desire to share the joy of these unique and adorable creatures often peaks during birthdays, Christmas or special occasions, tempting people to give them as surprise presents.

Common misconceptions about these pets are that they make good first pets, and are cheap and low-maintenance. Unfortunately, these beliefs are widespread and wrong.

Caring for exotic pets is different from caring for common pets like dogs or cats. In many ways, they can be more demanding.

In a densely populated urban environment like Singapore’s , their unique needs and the lifelong commitment required should be considered before taking them home as another permanent family member.

Without proper preparation, owners may inadvertently compromise their pets’ welfare. Inadequate husbandry, nutrition and environmental conditions can lead to chronic stress, malnutrition or metabolic diseases that are costly and difficult to treat.

For example, parrots like parakeets and lovebirds require ultraviolet (UV) lighting; a varied diet tailored to the needs of individual species and not just seeds; enrichment with parrot-safe toys; and controlled temperature and lighting to avoid overstimulation.

Many exotic pets also live a surprisingly long time.

Rabbits and small parrots can live for more than 10 years, while terrapins and parrots can live for several decades.

Taking one home therefore represents a significant emotional, financial and time commitment that can exceed that of owning a dog or cat.

Vet care more complex and less accessible

​The financial and logistical realities of veterinary care in Singapore add another layer of complexity.

Avian and exotics veterinarians in Singapore are few and far between.

From routine check-ups to treating unique ailments and conditions, the cost of maintaining an exotic pet can quickly escalate. In comparison with the relatively low prices for which some exotic pets can be bought , this can come as a shock to many owners.

A common example is the red-eared slider that can be purchased for a few dollars at a pet shop.

Terrapins are often kept in homes with inadequate nutrition and poor environmental conditions, leading to severe malnutrition, pneumonia and metabolic bone disease.

By the time the terrapins are taken to the vet clinic, treatments may require prolonged hospitalisation and intensive care.

Families that are not financially prepared may have to make the heartbreaking decision to opt for palliative care or euthanasia.

Reptiles like red-eared sliders require a semi-aquatic environment with both wet and dry areas, an omnivorous diet and UV lighting control in their habitat. They can be more resistant to illness than mammals, but will still develop diseases over time if their needs are not met.

Consequences extend beyond individual pet

​There are also wider consequences when owners are ill-prepared to cope with the care of their exotic pets.

They may make a difficult decision to surrender their pet to animal welfare groups, many of which have limited resources. Worse still, some owners choose to release their exotic pets illegally into Singapore’s nature reserves or reservoirs.

These non-native species either perish due to an inability to adapt, or they survive and disrupt the fragile local ecosystem, outcompeting native wildlife and introducing novel diseases.

Think before you buy

​No pet – whether a dog, cat or exotic animal – should be given as a surprise gift or acquired on impulse.

The decision to keep an exotic pet must be born of deep personal conviction, comprehensive research and financial readiness. It should never be an impulsive reaction to curious novelty and uniqueness.

At the same time, it is important to recognise that responsible exotic pet ownership can be deeply rewarding.

Many owners of exotic pets say caring for their animals can be extensive and demanding, sometimes requiring even more time, effort and specialised knowledge than caring for a traditional companion animal.

Yet, they are happy and willing to make that commitment because their pets have become an important part of their lives, and bring immense happiness, companionship and comfort to them and their families.