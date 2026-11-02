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He’s Thailand’s top snake catcher, and business is booming. There’s just one problem.

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Pinyo Pukpinyo, the top snake catcher in Bangkok, maintaining direct eye contact with a monocled cobra to safely control the venomous snake after releasing it at his fire station in October.

Pinyo Pukpinyo, the top snake catcher in Bangkok, maintaining direct eye contact with a monocled cobra to safely control the venomous snake after releasing it at his fire station in October.

PHOTO: NYTIMES

Hannah Beech

  • Pinyo Pukpinyo is Bangkok’s top snake catcher. He handles more than 20 snakes in a half-day shift, and about 30,000 are caught citywide each year.
  • He never kills snakes, for Buddhist and practical reasons. He says Bangkok’s floods and urban growth push snakes into homes, offices and drains, and they should return to nature.
  • His work is costly and risky. He keeps over 200 snakes, spends about US$300 a month feeding them, and has been hospitalised four times after serious bites.

AI generated

BANGKOK – Once you see a snake in Bangkok, the snakiest capital in the world, you see snakes everywhere. Loops of electrical wire look like snakes. Gas pump hoses look like snakes. Vines, green and vibrant, look like snakes.

There are also, as Pinyo Pukpinyo knows, many actual snakes. In Bangkok each year, about 30,000 snakes are caught by fire and rescue personnel.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.