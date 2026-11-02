He’s Thailand’s top snake catcher, and business is booming. There’s just one problem.

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Pinyo Pukpinyo, the top snake catcher in Bangkok, maintaining direct eye contact with a monocled cobra to safely control the venomous snake after releasing it at his fire station in October.

BANGKOK – Once you see a snake in Bangkok, the snakiest capital in the world, you see snakes everywhere. Loops of electrical wire look like snakes. Gas pump hoses look like snakes. Vines, green and vibrant, look like snakes.

There are also, as Pinyo Pukpinyo knows, many actual snakes. In Bangkok each year, about 30,000 snakes are caught by fire and rescue personnel.