He’s Thailand’s top snake catcher, and business is booming. There’s just one problem.
Hannah Beech
- Pinyo Pukpinyo is Bangkok’s top snake catcher. He handles more than 20 snakes in a half-day shift, and about 30,000 are caught citywide each year.
- He never kills snakes, for Buddhist and practical reasons. He says Bangkok’s floods and urban growth push snakes into homes, offices and drains, and they should return to nature.
- His work is costly and risky. He keeps over 200 snakes, spends about US$300 a month feeding them, and has been hospitalised four times after serious bites.
AI generated
BANGKOK – Once you see a snake in Bangkok, the snakiest capital in the world, you see snakes everywhere. Loops of electrical wire look like snakes. Gas pump hoses look like snakes. Vines, green and vibrant, look like snakes.
There are also, as Pinyo Pukpinyo knows, many actual snakes. In Bangkok each year, about 30,000 snakes are caught by fire and rescue personnel.