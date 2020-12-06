Heritage trails: Revisit ghosts of wartime past in islandwide WWII trail

RATING: 2/5

DURATION AND DIFFICULTY

In its entirety, this islandwide trail will take you several days (there are about 50 points, organised into six regions).

It is best attempted if you are driving or visiting only a few places. Many sites are not within easy walking distance of one another.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kranji War Cemetery; Labrador Battery; Siloso Battery; Fort Canning Command Centre; grave of Lim Bo Seng; Seletar Airfield area; Changi Museum

THE GOOD

It brings you to important war sites and gets you to contemplate the ghosts of Singapore’s past.

Non-history buffs should focus on a small number of highlights, such as the many vestiges of the war in Labrador Nature Reserve, or historic sites in Changi, where you will be able to see more than just an information plaque.

Other points on the trail are best visited during other outings, such as a day trip to Lim Chu Kang – where the main attraction is something else.

For better or worse, this trail will send you traipsing across Singapore, with locations ranging from Sarimbun Beach Landing Site to Sentosa to Bukit Timah Hill, and even off the mainland to Pulau Ubin.



The Lim Bo Seng Tomb, situated in MacRitchie Reservoir. PHOTO: ST FILE



THE BAD

It can sometimes take about 30 minutes by public transport to get from one point to another – often with little to see when you arrive, apart from a heritage marker.

Occasionally, the heritage markers – such as the one at the site of the Sook Ching Inspection Centre – are so badly corroded, the words cannot be deciphered.

At the time of printing, the location pins and map have disappeared from the website.