Heavy lifting: More seniors take up strength training to stay active

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Alice Chia (right), and James Lo and his wife Ai Ling, are among a growing number of older adults lifting heavy today.

SINGAPORE – Before Alice Chia started strength training in June 2024, she struggled to get up from a squat.

“I was breathless lifting a 5kg bag of rice,” says the 72-year-old homemaker.

The training sessions were a Mother’s Day present from her younger daughter, aged 38, who wanted her parents to be physically independent. Alice and her husband Philip, 73, shared the credits from her daughter’s package with Surge Strength & Results, a personal training gym. They have an elder daughter, 48.

“It was tough,” Alice says of her first session.

The couple later signed up for their own package and now train separately once a week with Khor Seong King, Surge’s senior personal trainer.

Today, the grandmother of one can do a 32kg farmer’s carry for one minute across three sets, as well as a 90-second dead hang.

The farmer’s carry is a whole-body exercise where one carries weights in each hand while walking for a predetermined duration or distance. In a dead hang, one hangs from a high bar with straight arms and dangles with feet off the ground.

Grocery shopping is a lot easier for her now, as are household chores that require her to kneel, something she could not do previously. The Chias live in a two-room flexi Housing Board flat in eastern Singapore and have no helper.

In recent years, some personal trainers have reported seeing more adults above 50 taking up strength training and showing the gains of lifting heavy like Alice.

Typically conducted one-to-one in a regular gym setting and customised to each client’s needs, these training sessions are different from popular senior-friendly ones that feature exercise machines using hydraulic or pneumatic technology that are gentler on joints.

Stoic Strength, a gym in the Central Business District, has seen a 120% rise in the number o f c lients in their 60s and 70s compared with four years ago. It charges $150 for an hour-long personal training session , with special rates for off-peak hours.

Many are introduced by their adult children and relatives, who are existing clients and concerned about the seniors’ loss of strength and muscle mass, says Daphne Loo, its head coach and owner. She also coaches them on nutrition to age well.

One of her clients, 71-year-old homemaker Lim Lean Ee, is even taking part in her first powerlifting competition after 1½ years of training (see other story).

Unlike younger people who take up strength training for a wedding or sporting event, or to achieve a muscular back or arms, seniors want functional strength, she notes.

“They want to regain mobility in joints where they have lost range,” adds Loo. “We also help them understand nutrition so they can ensure their health is taken care of in different ways.”

At Move Private Fitness, which opened in mid-2026 with two studios in Tanjong Pagar and River Valley, more than four in 10 new clients are aged 50 or older, says its co-founder C.J. Lee. It declined to reveal its fees.

Khor says Surge has about 30 clients aged 60 or older, compared with none in 2021. What motivates them is a desire to stay active so that they can continue to enjoy things like travelling and spending time with grandchildren, or simply carrying their own groceries home.

“Many also come to us because they realise that there is more to staying active than walking or doing cardio. They want to feel stronger and more capable in their daily lives and are starting to see the value of working specifically on strength,” Khor says.

According to a Straits Times article in July 2025, Sport Singapor e re ported that about 14,000 individuals aged 50 and up visited its 28 gyms at least once a week in the first half of 2025, without giving comparison figures.

Never too late to start

With Singapore officially a super-aged society in 2026 – 21.4% of Singapore citizens are aged 65 or older – the loss of physical strength has become a growing concern.

Local studies have found that 27% to 32% of older adults in the community have sarcopenia, an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength that can lead to frailty and falls. As people live longer, this adds to the burden on the healthcare system and lowers healthspan, the number of years one spends in good health.

People tend to stick to physical activities they are familiar with like walking or low-impact exercises, but these build cardiovascular health rather than muscular strength, says Neville Koh, a senior physiotherapist at Parkway Rehab @ Royal Square.

As the body ages and its systems become less efficient, gaining and keeping muscle gets harder, Koh explains.

So, progressively overloading the muscles is key to building strength. Going to the gym but lifting the same weights and doing the same routine all the time, on the other hand, gives diminishing returns.

“Having more strength will allow an elderly person to be more socially involved, preserve cognitive functions, manage a fall and live a more fruitful, pain-free and less restricted life,” he says.

Lifting heavy does not mean trying to outdo the resident gym bros, though. Khor says the resistance should provide enough challenge for clients as they get stronger.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that older adults should automatically use light weights. Their age alone should not determine how much they can lift. We start at a level they can manage safely, then gradually increase the challenge as their strength and confidence improve,” he says.

“For someone who struggles to get up from a chair, for example, we might begin with a bodyweight sit-to-stand before gradually introducing resistance. Over time, the goal is to build strength that has a clear purpose in everyday life, whether that means carrying groceries, climbing stairs or travelling more comfortably.”

The senior citizens interviewed by ST speak frankly of having to get used to the soreness that comes with pushing themselves physically, especially in the beginning. Yet despite the fatigue, they show up, week after week.

Alice’s husband, Philip, quips that “we come here to suffer for our health”, but proudly shows before-and-after photos of his body’s transformation.

Philip Chia (left) with trainer Khor Seong King from Surge Strength & Results gym. PHOTO: SURGE STRENGTH & RESULTS

One of the surprising benefits of strength training happened after he had a total knee replacement in September 2024, shortly after the couple had joined Surge.

He resumed training in December that year and later impressed his orthopaedic surgeon with how far he could bend his knee. He can now do a full squat at age 73, says the semi-retiree, who works in the air-conditioning industry.

Physiotherapist Koh advises those with chronic conditions to speak to their doctor before starting strenuous physical activities. They may also do an in-depth movement screening with an accredited physical therapist, who can recommend exercises or stretches to focus on to prevent injury before starting strength training.

Those hiring personal trainers should make sure they are experienced in handling elderly clients, he adds.

Growing stronger at home

Lo Ai Ling and her husband James have a mini-gym set up in their five-room flat. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Some seniors like James Lo, 71, and his wife Ai Ling, 68, work out at home.

Their five-room flat in western Singapore is kitted out with a mini-gym – there is a power rack, a barbell and plates of various sizes, as well as dumbbells and other exercise equipment on the padded floor.

Their two daughters, aged 39 and 40, who live with them, have been strength training for five to 10 years. Both work in the social services sector.

The Los also have a son, 35, who lives with his wife and children.

Their family started with bodyweight exercises during the Covid-19 pandemic in their previous flat.

They now strength train every Sund ay, taking turns to do exercises like squats, deadlifts, push-ups and TRX (bodyweight suspension training) pulls, as well as training their mobility and core. Younger daughter Chrystella is their unofficial trainer.

Ai Ling, who was diagnosed with womb cancer in late 2024 and spent most of the following year in treatment, does a modified version of some exercises, such as squats using her bodyweight instead of a barbell.

She can do a farmer’s carry using two 17.5kg dumbbells, walking five times from the living room to her bedroom and back, followed by another set of four rounds, and then a third set of three rounds.

James says: “I think the challenge is being consistent, but it’s easier when we do it together as a family. If we were on our own, we may not have continued.”

Besides building muscle, strength training has improved his stamina on the pickleball court, where he plays twice a week.

Ai Ling, who lost a lot of lower-body strength after cancer and fell a few times because of side effects associated with her chemotherapy medication, says she has regained about 70% of her streng th.

“Our bodies will age and may get sick, but our spirit must be renewed day by day,” she says.

A whiteboard detailing the couple and their daughters’ fitness regimens at home. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Encouraged by their children, they have signed up for the upcoming AIA Hyrox Singapore race in late November in the relay mixed category. Their elder daughter and her former colleague make up the rest of the four-member team.

Ai Ling will do the 200m farmer’s carry with two 16kg kettlebells and a sled push of 102kg, while James will attempt the 1,000m SkiErg and 1,000m rowing. They must run 1km before each station and are now running twice a week for training .

Once a month, they visit a gym with Hyrox equipment to familiarise themselves with the race format.

The couple started an Instagram account at @jamesandai07 to document their journey and inspire others, which their younger daughter helps to manage.

She says: “They work out more on their own because of Hyrox, from once to three times a week. It’s an added motivation to work towards a challenging but concrete goal.”

James admits that he used to be able to do better than his elder daughter in some exercises, but now considers it a win if he can just keep pace.

“Age is a real issue, but we cannot just give up,” he says.