Heartbreak can kill

While the idea of dying from a broken heart seems straight out of a romance novel, it can happen.
Mr Joe Garcia, 50, suffered a heart attack last month while preparing the funeral rites of his wife Irma Garcia, 48. She was one of two teachers killed along with 19 children in a shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Texas, the United States.
