Heartbreak can kill

Losing money in a scam, undergoing an operation or even winning the lottery can trigger broken heart syndrome

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the idea of dying from a broken heart seems straight out of a romance novel, it can happen.

Mr Joe Garcia, 50, suffered a heart attack last month while preparing the funeral rites of his wife Irma Garcia, 48. She was one of two teachers killed along with 19 children in a shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Texas, the United States.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2022, with the headline Heartbreak can kill. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top