Chill Pill

Hear, hear for ear pickers

If you think the innovation in robotics, artificial intelligence and drones has been wild, you have not been following ear-picker tech

Film Correspondent
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Do you jam a cotton bud in your ear and swish it around, like a plumber with an arm down a pipe? Or do you stick a 20-cent metal pick in there to scrape randomly like an outback opal miner?

When doctors tell us we should never go exploring in anyone's ears with tools of any kind, including cotton buds, they are, of course, correct.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 12, 2021, with the headline 'Hear, hear for ear pickers'. Subscribe
Topics: 