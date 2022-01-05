Health and well-being are on most minds at the start of a new year, especially after 24 months of a global pandemic. The Straits Times asked 10 experts - including the Health Promotion Board (HPB) - how to get healthier in 2022.
Apart from eating right, exercising sensibly and resting well, experts suggest investing in preventive health measures like flu shots, managing your mental health and enjoying the healthy changes you make.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2022, with the headline Healthy start to 2022 .