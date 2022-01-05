Healthy start to 2022 How to eat well

Adopting a balanced diet and avoiding food high in fat, sugar and sodium can decrease the risk of chronic diseases, according to the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

Its My Healthy Plate (str.sg/ wgcz) illustrates how to eat healthier: a quarter of the plate is filled with whole grains, a quarter with good sources of protein and half with fruit and vegetables.

CHOOSE HEALTHIER OPTIONS Opt for natural foods over processed ones. When buying food products, look for those with the Healthier Choice symbol, which usually have less sugar, sodium or saturated fat, or perhaps more wholegrain content.

Look for food and beverage operators in the Healthier Dining Programme which offer lower-calorie meals or meals prepared with healthier ingredients, as well as drinks that are lower in sugar.

Mr Louis Yap, senior dietitian at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, notes that restaurants tend to provide bigger portions than one might serve at home, so be wary of over-ordering.

KNOW YOUR NEEDS

Mr Yap adds that we should think of food in terms of nutritional value that helps our bodies function well, not just as calories.

"Eating a well-balanced diet contributes to healthy development, healthy ageing and greater resilience against disease. If we don't get a balanced and varied nutrient intake, our metabolic processes may suffer and our health declines."

He suggests that the 20s is a good time to take in enough calcium through the diet to ensure good bone density in later life.

From the 30s, be even more mindful of alcohol consumption.

From the 40s, reduce food intake by cutting back on snacks, but ensure you are getting adequate fruit and vegetables.

Those in their 50s and older might consider consulting a doctor or dietitian for a better understanding of their needs.

KEEP A FOOD DIARY Seniors and those on medically approved diets should consult their doctors before making any drastic changes, experts say, but in general, keeping a food journal for three days to a week is a good way to examine how to improve your eating habits.

Healthy dietary changes can be enjoyable, Mr Yap says.

"A simple vegetable can taste different whether you cook it in soup, roast it, bake it, fry it or grill it, so vary your meals. Eating healthily and mindfully doesn't have to be boring."

He suggests freezing fruit into popsicles or using kiwis or apples as dessert or turning them into dips.

OPTIMISE THE KITCHEN

Hide the unhealthy snacks and keep healthier food in prominent places, suggests Mr James Yeo, head of education at fitness solutions company DexaFit Asia.

"This increases the accessibility of food that meets your goals and therefore increases the likelihood of you consuming them."

He also suggests investing in "emergency foods like dry food, oats, fruit, salad vegetables or yogurt".

"These foods require little to no cooking and helps you whip up a meal on a busy day, or on days when you just can't be bothered to cook," he says.

Akshita Nanda