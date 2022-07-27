Ms Saritha Viswanadhan, 39, volunteers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) amputee support group, helping patients who are figuring out how to live life with a prosthetic limb or wheelchair.
Her left leg was amputated at the hip after a road accident when she was eight, and she knows how reassuring and affirming it is to hear from others in a similar position.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2022, with the headline Healthcare's helping hands . Subscribe