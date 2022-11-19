Headhunted for corporate work into her 50s

Extensive experience in human resources with brand-name firms makes Ms Tina Ang, 61, an ageless asset to companies. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
Updated
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Until a few years ago, Ms Tina Ang still received headhunting calls, asking whether she would return to a role in corporate human resources (HR). However, the 61-year-old prefers her project-based role as a career coach with Right Management from Talent Solutions, a global talent management solutions provider. It also allows her to run her own consulting business.

Extensive experience in HR consulting, including with top brand firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, makes Ms Ang an ageless asset to companies.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top