Headhunted for corporate work into her 50s

SINGAPORE – Until a few years ago, Ms Tina Ang still received headhunting calls, asking whether she would return to a role in corporate human resources (HR). However, the 61-year-old prefers her project-based role as a career coach with Right Management from Talent Solutions, a global talent management solutions provider. It also allows her to run her own consulting business.

Extensive experience in HR consulting, including with top brand firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, makes Ms Ang an ageless asset to companies.