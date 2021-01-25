Have a ma-sssssage

Spa owner Safwat Sedki (above) offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces of cus
Spa owner Safwat Sedki (above) offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces of customers looking for pain relief. The spa owner claims that snake massages can reduce muscle and joint pain as well as improve circulation.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Spa owner Safwat Sedki offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes (above) is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces of cus
Spa owner Safwat Sedki offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes (above) is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces of customers looking for pain relief. The spa owner claims that snake massages can reduce muscle and joint pain as well as improve circulation.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Spa owner Safwat Sedki offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces (above) of cus
Spa owner Safwat Sedki offers a 30-minute non-venomous snake massage treatment at his shop in Cairo, Egypt. A combination of more than 20 types of snakes is used in the treatment, in which the creatures slither over the backs and faces (above) of customers looking for pain relief. The spa owner claims that snake massages can reduce muscle and joint pain as well as improve circulation.PHOTOS: REUTERS
  • Published
    37 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2021, with the headline 'Have a ma-sssssage'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 