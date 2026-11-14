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Harry Potter-themed train begins journey in south-western Japan

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Four elementary school pupils dressed in robes and carrying wands took part in a departure ceremony.

Four elementary school pupils dressed in robes and carrying wands took part in a departure ceremony.

PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

  • A Harry Potter-themed train began limited service in south-western Japan on Nov 14, run by JR Kyushu to let passengers enter the wizarding world.
  • The six-car “Magical Journey” train was launched at Hakata Station with schoolchildren in robes and wands, and has Hogwarts Castle designs.
  • The campaign lasts until the end of June and includes special goods, stamp rally events, and routes to Oita, Mojiko, Saga, and later Miyazaki Airport.

AI generated

TOKYO – A Harry Potter-themed train began operating on Nov 14 for a limited time, carrying passengers across parts of the Kyushu region in south-western Japan to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of the global franchise.

A departure ceremony for the limited express Magical Journey train operated by Kyushu Railway was held at Hakata Station in Fukuoka prefecture.

The collaborative campaign will last through the end of June.

Four elementary school pupils dressed in robes and carrying wands took part in the ceremony. All four are aged 11 – the same age as the main character, Harry, when he entered Hogwarts.

The specially decorated six-car train features designs including Hogwarts Castle, home to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the main setting of the Harry Potter film series.

Starting on Nov 14, the train will operate on routes including one connecting Hakata station to Oita and another linking Hakata station to Mojiko in Kitakyushu.

Other routes will also take passengers to areas such as Hizenkashima station in Saga prefecture.

The train is scheduled to run from mid-January in other areas, such as one connecting Hakata to Miyazaki Airport, according to the railway operator JR Kyushu.

During the campaign, exclusive merchandise will be sold and “stamp rally” events, akin to a scavenger hunt where people go to different train stations to collect ink stamps, will also be held. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.