Harry, Markle name daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Diana

SANTA BARBARA (California)/ LONDON • Meghan Markle, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a girl, whom she and her husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born last Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Prince Harry in attendance.

The couple's first child, Archie, was born in 2019.

The choice of name pays tribute to the Queen after a difficult year for the couple and the wider royal family.

Lilibet is a family nickname for the 95-year-old British monarch.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were delighted with the news.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined them in sending his congratulations.

Prince William and his wife Middleton said via their official Twitter account: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, announced the birth with a statement. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The couple said Lilibet's middle name had been chosen to honour her grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Both mother and baby - who is eighth in line to the throne - were doing well and are currently back at home, their press secretary said.

The nature of the announcement, almost two days after the birth, reflects the new life the couple have chosen in the United States.

When Prince Harry's sister-in-law Middleton gave birth to her three children in recent years, she emerged each time from a London hospital alongside her husband just a few hours later, ready to be photographed by the world's media that had camped out in the street.

The birth of Lilibet comes almost a year and a half after the couple announced their intention to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.

The situation deteriorated sharply in March this year when they gave an explosive interview to US talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, accusing one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and saying Markle's pleas for help when she felt suicidal had been ignored.

Markle, whose mother is black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying into royalty.

She and Prince Harry live in a secluded US$14 million (S$18.5 million) mansion in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, about 130km north of Los Angeles, which is also home to Winfrey, comedienne Ellen DeGeneres and other celebrities.

Prince Harry's last major public appearance was at a Vax Live concert in Los Angeles on May 2. Markle appeared by video at the event, which aimed to boost vaccinations worldwide against the coronavirus.

She disclosed in an essay in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July last year.

After the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry made further public criticism of his childhood, creating another public relations problem for the royal family, which is led by the Queen and 72-year-old Prince Charles.

Just last month, Prince Harry spoke of the trauma of the loss of his mother Diana, and how that was compounded when he had to walk as a 12-year-old behind her coffin in a funeral cortege, under the glare of the world's media.

The Queen, who lost her husband Prince Philip in April after 73 years of marriage, has said she was saddened to learn of the couple's experiences.

The couple said they would be taking parental leave from their charity Archewell.

They have asked people who want to send gifts to support or learn about charities doing work for women and girls, the Archewell website said.

The new baby's name echoes that of Prince William's only daughter, who is called Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

REUTERS