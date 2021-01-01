Harry and Markle in first podcast: Love wins

LOS ANGELES• • Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Tuesday thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the coronavirus pandemic last year in their first podcast released on Spotify.

Prince Harry and Markle, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hosted the episode and introduced reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities, artists and authors.

During the 33-minute episode, the couple thanked healthcare and front-line workers and others who made sacrifices during a challenging year.

"From us, I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins," Markle said.

"Love always wins," Prince Harry added.

The episode ended with a surprise appearance by the couple's 19-month-old son, Archie.

With guidance from his parents, Archie said: "Happy... New... Year."

Prince Harry and Markle stepped back from their royal duties last January and moved with Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the hostile British media.

The pair made no mention of their move in the podcast.

In September, the couple signed a multi-year production deal for television programming with Netflix, followed by a multi-year agreement to produce and host podcasts for Spotify.

REUTERS