Happy holidays

Worry not if your overseas holiday plans have been scuppered by new travel restrictions and fears over the Omicron variant.

There are a host of new places for families to hit this year-end school holiday.

Together with my wife and daughters aged eight and two, I checked out five new child-oriented activities launched in recent months.

From free outdoorsy fun at public parks in Bukit Gombak and Jurong, to ticketed indoor play based on cartoon franchise Peppa Pig, to a cool experience at Snow City's ice hotel, you can channel the holiday vibes right at home.

Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play

Where: 03-208/209, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard

When: Until Feb 13; for detailed timings, go to sistic.com.sg/events/pig0222

Admission: $28 from Mondays to Thursdays; $32 from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays

THE LOWDOWN

Love it or hate it, British cartoon franchise Peppa Pig rules among pre-schoolers here.

This is the first Peppa Pig-themed indoor playground in Singapore. The 14,000 sq ft area includes several rooms with activities based on classic scenes from the cartoons. Each session lasts 1 1/2 hours.

FUN FACTOR

Like other kids here, my daughters have watched countless hours of Peppa Pig cartoons, so watching the scenes come to life was a delight for them. We liked that there was a lot of physical play, from multiple slides to baby gyms that they could clamber on and crawl through.

There was also a train ride and a romp through virtual muddy puddles, one of Peppa and friends' favourite activities.

The highlight was a meet-and-greet with a walking and dancing George, one of the main characters in the cartoon.

LEARNING VALUE

We enjoyed fun, competitive play in a virtual sprint race, and there were sportsmanship values imparted in other activities such as a mini basketball game.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Infants and kids under two are not allowed, so families toting along babies are out of luck. Perhaps there should be a separate area for toddlers so they do not feel left out.

INSIDER TIPS

Footwear is not allowed in certain rooms so be prepared to take off your shoes. As at other indoor playgrounds, grip socks work best, especially when climbing.

Otah & Friends: Camp Stardust

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road (Exhibition Gallery, Basement Level)

When: Until March 20, 10am to 7pm daily during the school holidays

Admission: From $19 a person for a group of five. Go to www.otahandfriends.com

THE LOWDOWN

Camp Stardust is a collaboration between local otter-themed indoor play brand Otah & Friends and the National Museum of Singapore.

At 4,000 sq ft, it is also the largest Otah & Friends outlet so far. Each session lasts 55 minutes.

FUN FACTOR

Like other Otah & Friends outlets, the kids go through obstacles and solve puzzles in different rooms in order to collect badges and complete a mission.

My daughters had fun wading through a bright blue ball pit, going through a colourful rope obstacle course and navigating a neon-lit maze.

There are also child-size photo booths and an otter-themed one for family portraits. The kids loved getting to meet the life-size Otah mascot.

LEARNING VALUE

The play rooms are based on plants and animals inspired by the museum's William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, so there is plenty of informational nuggets to pick up on local flora and fauna.

Meet a new character, Sambal, based on the elusive sambar deer.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

We were expecting "secret rooms" like in the other Otah & Friends outlets and were a little disappointed that Camp Stardust does not have any.

INSIDER TIPS

Come in groups of five so that you can have a private session and the whole place to yourself.

Wear socks as you will have to take off footwear before entering the play areas.

Bukit Gombak Park

Where: Along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

Admission: Free

THE LOWDOWN

The new Bukit Gombak Park lies on a hill 45m above sea level and is about the size of seven football fields. It has two playgrounds and a butterfly garden.

FUN FACTOR

This 4.8ha park was thronged with families when we went.

My kids loved the fact that there are two separate playgrounds, each with its own swings, slides and see-saws. A 400m looped trek leads to a butterfly garden.

Dog owners will appreciate a 480 sq m area where their pets can run unleashed.

LEARNING VALUE

The play areas are nature-inspired and integrated with the terrain. For example, the kids start the slides by climbing up mini hills.

There are rock-climbing holds on a gentle slope that goes up to one of the slides, a good introduction to rock climbing for younger kids.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

The main paths are stroller-and wheelchair-friendly, but there are certain areas where we had to manoeuvre some fiddly steps.

INSIDER TIPS

You can have a quick cafe meal at Whisk & Paddle beside the carpark at the Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 entrance. Note: it is closed on Mondays.

If you are taking the train, the park is about 12 minutes' walk from Bukit Gombak MRT station.

Ice Hotel Gallery

Where: Snow City Singapore, 21 Jurong Town Hall Road

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am to 6pm on weekends and on school and public holidays

Admission: From $17 a child and $21 an adult (Singaporeans and permanent residents) for one hour of snow play and one bumper car ride. Go to snowcity.com.sg for details. SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are accepted for tickets bought via Klook.

THE LOWDOWN

A new attraction in Snow City, the Ice Hotel Gallery simulates ice hotels found in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

FUN FACTOR

We were a little disappointed that no overnight stays were allowed at this "hotel". But it was still a thrill to experience what staying in one might feel like.

The highlight was the hotel room. The kids had fun pretending to "sleep" on an ice bed, complete with real pillows and furry blanket.

We also spent time reacquainting ourselves with Snow City's regular attractions, such as its slide and bumper cars, and sampling its new offerings like archery and shooting.

Where else in Singapore can you have sub-zero fun and relive past winter holidays?

LEARNING VALUE

We learnt that the ice sculptures by local artisan Jeffrey Ng, which include local landmarks such as the Victoria Concert Hall, took 800 man-hours to make and used up 320 blocks of ice.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

We would have loved to do more than just lounge around on the ice chairs and beds.

It would also have been awesome if they had real drinks and snacks at the ice bar instead of just props.

The quality of the ice sculptures also varies - Sang Nila Utama was quite detailed, Stamford Raffles less so.

INSIDER TIPS

If you have winter wear from past holidays, stand out from the crowd and and don those, instead of the standard-issue winter jackets and boots provided.

Apparently, it is quite common for visitors to arrive lugging suitcases filled with their own more stylish winter gear.

Therapeutic Garden in Jurong Lake Gardens

Where: Along Yuan Ching Road

Admission: Free

THE LOWDOWN

The 3,100 sq m therapeutic garden in Jurong Lake Gardens is the largest of its kind in Singapore.

It is divided into two parts, one for adults and another for kids. The latter includes play features designed for children with mild autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It adjoins Jurong Lake Gardens' Butterfly Maze, which has more kid-friendly areas.

FUN FACTOR

The National Parks Board's (NParks) therapeutic garden is designed to promote well-being through close contact with nature.

There are plenty of opportunities for kids to play and run wild. Besides swings and slides, my daughters loved playing on the percussion instruments and chasing butterflies in a maze.

LEARNING VALUE

There are many signboards where kids can learn about pollination and the life cycle of butterflies.

One signboard lists the different patterns in nature, while a wooden recipe book offers instructions on how to make a refreshing lime juice with sour plum.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Jurong Lake Gardens is massive and first-timers might have a bit of difficulty locating the therapeutic garden. If you drive or take a taxi, stop at the garden's South carpark, then walk along Japanese Garden Road.

The nearest train station, Lakeside, is about 18 minutes' walk away.

INSIDER TIPS

Because year-end weather is fickle, do check the forecast before you head down. There are few shelters in case of a heavy downpour. It was scorching hot when we went though, so don't forget sunscreen and mosquito repellent.