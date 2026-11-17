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Half of women don’t have a ‘normal’ period, here’s when to stop brushing it off

What separates a period that is just uncomfortable from one that is trying to tell you something more serious?

SINGAPORE – Half of women do not have a “normal” period. According to Her World’s What Women Want 2026 survey, only one in two respondents describe their menstrual cycle as regular.

The rest? They are living with some degree of irregularity, such as fatigue, mood swings, headaches, heavy or unpredictable bleeding and pelvic pain. These symptoms are often silently accepted as part of being a woman.

The numbers are telling. Fatigue and physical weakness top the list, affecting 78.5% of women surveyed, followed by mood changes at 69%. Headaches or migraines affect 37%, while 30% experience heavy menstrual flow. Another 24.5% of women experience irregular or unpredictable bleeding.

Yet, only one in three women has ever consulted a doctor or gynaecologist about the symptoms.

When asked why not, the answers were not about cost, access or embarrassment. In fact, they were about perception.

The vast majority – 71% – said their symptoms simply felt “normal” or manageable, which caused them to just sweep the issue under the carpet. Another 27.5% said they genuinely were not sure how serious their symptoms were.

Put those numbers together and you get a sobering picture: Almost everyone who is staying away from the doctor is not doing it out of choice, but because nobody has taught them where the line is.

We ask Michelle Lim, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, exactly what separates a period that is just uncomfortable from one that is trying to tell you something more serious. More specifically, we find out more about two conditions that are chronically underdiagnosed in women: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) and endometriosis.

No single red flag

Lim is quick to point out that there is no neat checklist for “when to worry”. Menstrual symptoms, she explains, are physiological. They reflect the natural ebb and flow of hormones, and some discomfort is part of that. But that does not mean everything should be tolerated in silence.

When asked about visiting a doctor, she says: “While menstrual symptoms may be common, there is no definitive threshold that determines when a woman should seek gynaecological evaluation.”

The trouble , she adds, is that conditions like PMOS and endometriosis tend to develop gradually. Early symptoms can be subtle, making them easy to write off or normalise.

From PCOS to PMOS

If you have heard of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), you have probably pictured ovarian cysts and fertility struggles.

But in 2025, the condition was formally renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. It was a shift documented in medical journal The Lancet and led by Australian endocrinologist Helena Teede.

The new name reflects something doctors – but often not patients – have understood for a while: The condition is not just about the reproductive system. It is a whole-body metabolic and endocrine disorder that can affect blood sugar, cholesterol and cardiovascular health over a lifetime.

Teede has said that misconceptions about the condition being “just about cysts” most likely led to delayed diagnoses and even misdiagnoses over the course of her career, which is part of why the renaming happened, after more than a decade of advocacy involving more than 22,000 patients and clinicians worldwide.

That disconnect between name and reality has real consequences.

The World Health Organization estimates that PMOS affects 10% to 13% of women of reproductive age globally, which is around one in six women in Singapore . Despite the prevalence, roughly 70% of women with the condition do not know they have it.

Marie E., 25, was diagnosed with “mild PCOS” in 2024. Even though she experienced irregular periods and struggled with acne, spotting and excess hair growth, her ovarian follicle count was relatively low and she still menstruated, so her case was framed as less serious.

But looking back, she says her relief at her fertility being unaffected meant that she overlooked other health risks tied to the condition, like insulin resistance.

So, what should you actually be watching for? According to Lim, the flags for PMOS are irregular or infrequent cycles, persistent acne or oily skin that lingers past the teenage years, increased facial or body hair, thinning hair at the scalp, and unexplained weight gain that is hard to shift (especially around the abdomen).

Diagnosis typically follows the Rotterdam criteria, which means you need to have two of three markers – like irregular ovulation, signs of excess androgens (steroid hormones, like testosterone) or polycystic ovarian appearance on ultrasound.

What you need to know about endometriosis

“Endometriosis affects around one in 10 women of reproductive age, yet many people wait years before receiving a diagnosis,” says Lim.

It is a condition where the endometrium – the womb lining responsible for menstruation – is found outside the womb.

The reasons for delayed diagnosis are layered, such as painful periods becoming so normalised that many women simply tolerate them. Also, the condition’s symptoms vary wildly from person to person and there is no simple blood test to catch it.

Lim adds: “While an ultrasound scan can detect certain forms of endometriosis, it may miss more subtle or superficial endometriosis. This means a normal scan does not rule the condition out.”

Perhaps most importantly, Lim stresses that pain intensity alone does not reliably indicate endometriosis. Some women with severe pain turn out to have minimal visible disease, while others with extensive disease report surprisingly little pain.

What is more telling , she says, is the pattern. For instance, cramping that begins a few years after your first period and steadily worsens over time, often alongside bloating or loose stools during your cycle.

In more advanced cases, the pain can go from occasional to daily, and may occur during sex, bowel movements or urination.

This is where Bianca’s story becomes a stark illustration of what Lim describes. In a 2024 episode of How To Build A Singaporean Woman, a docu-series by Her World, Bianca, now in her 30s, said that her periods became so heavy during her university years that she went through at least seven sanitary pads a day.

Over the years that followed, she was diagnosed with polyps, given birth control, found to have fibroids more than 5cm thick and hospitalised for kidney infections.

Finally, a gynaecologist confirmed endometriosis via surgery and discovered that Bianca’s uterus had become stuck to her large intestine. Eventually, she had to have part of her rectum removed.

“People don’t find out about it until like 10 to 20 years after the beginning of their periods, which is very long, compared with any other disease,” she said.

Lim describes this as the core problem: Endometriosis does not always announce itself clearly, and both patients and doctors can miss it for years, even when symptoms are actively worsening.

Listen to the pattern, not the pain

The key takeaway from all of this is that “normal” is the wrong question to be asking about your period. Nearly every woman’s cycle looks a little different, and many common symptoms do not require urgent investigation.

The real question is, are your symptoms severe, persistent, progressive or getting in the way of your life? And are they changing over time?

Lim’s advice for anyone unsure whether something is worth mentioning at a check-up is that nothing is too small or embarrassing to bring up. You know your body best, and even symptoms that feel minor can help a doctor recognise a pattern worth investigating.