Grounded flights

The museum, which drew several thousand visitors during non- pandemic times, is forced to move by the end of the month to make way for an expansion of the Riga airport. The planes are on a plot of land owned by the airport that will house a new hangar and control tower.

“I have to relocate my museum or face its destruction,” says Mr Talpas. An airport spokesman says the airport is offering to transport the collection to a different part of the airport. But Mr Talpas has refused so far because the location proposed would be accessible only from the runway, not from public roads, and tourists would not be able to visit.

He has received offers to host the museum, but as none of the aircraft is airworthy, transport would cost at least €200,000 (S$317,000) “and that amount of money we simply do not have”.

