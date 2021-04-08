Grievance on show

American artist Rashid Johnson's installation Antoine's Organ (2016, above) - which explores, among other things, containment and organisation - at the Grief And Grievance: Art And Mourning In America exhibition held at the New Museum in New York. The multimedia show, conceived by the late Nigeria-born curator Okwui Enwezor, features 37 black artists and their take on racism experienced by black communities in the United States and ends in June.

PHOTO: NYTIMES