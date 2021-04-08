Grievance on show

The suspended sculpture, Strange Fruit (Pair 1) (2015, above), by American artist Kevin Beasley has embedded microphones to pick up and amplify ambient sounds. Its title alludes to the 1930s song, Strange Fruit, which was a protest against the lynching of black Americans.PHOTO: NYTIMES
American artist Rashid Johnson's installation Antoine's Organ (2016, above) - which explores, among other things, containment and organisation - at the Grief And Grievance: Art And Mourning In America exhibition held at the New Museum in New York. The multimedia show, conceived by the late Nigeria-born curator Okwui Enwezor, features 37 black artists and their take on racism experienced by black communities in the United States and ends in June. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Jamaica-born artist Nari Ward's installation Peace Keeper (1995; recreated 2020, above) is a hearse encased in tar and feathers and enclosed in a steel cage. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2021, with the headline 'Grievance on show'.
