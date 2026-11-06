Grand Theft Auto VI: What we know

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GTA VI will be released on Nov 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles.

PARIS – Online previews, a 26-minute Netflix teaser and media leaks and interviews have given Grand Theft Auto fans a taste of what awaits when the game’s latest title drops on Nov 19.

Here is what we know about the long-awaited entry in the Rockstar franchise which, despite the name GTA VI, is the eighth instalment in the series owned by US-based Take-Two Interactive.

Viewer discretion is advised: the realistic game features alcohol and drug use along with plenty of salty language in both English and Spanish.

What’s it about?

Since its launch in 1997, GTA has been serving up a criminal underworld where players carry out heists and attacks in fictional – but increasingly realistic – American cities that can be almost infinitely explored.

The latest game sticks to the script with two new stars, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a “Bonnie and Clyde” team taking on enemies, store owners and the police against a cinematic backdrop of intrigue.

For the first time since the initial game, a woman is one of the main characters and GTA VI highlights the bond between the two, with players able to take their relationship further – or not.

There is a supporting cast of dozens of colourful characters, such as a conspiracy-minded hacker, a multinational CEO and a strip club owner.

The game also includes plenty of sarcastic swipes at many facets of modern living, not least social media and over-the-top advertising.

Where are we?

The action takes place in Vice City, the Miami-inspired megalopolis that first appeared in 2002, in the fictional state of Leonida – a stand-in for Florida.

Neighbourhoods are numerous and players can interact with all types of residents, or venture outside the city to an Everglades-style swamp or ocean islands teeming with tropical animals.

Scenes include dance clubs, dilapidated apartment complexes, strip malls and skyscraper rooftops – feel free to jump off one and use your parachute.

GTA VI has a playing “surface” two times bigger than in the previous game, and Rockstar says it will have 10 times as many buildings that characters can enter.

What can players do?

Almost whatever they want. But car chases, robberies and shoot-outs are the heart of the game.

Players are given missions ranging from break-ins to assassinations to drug deals, all the while being free to roam.

But there is a plot, and if you stray too much – randomly robbing a jewellery store or shooting up passing cars – the police will start hunting you down.

The realism even sees characters’ appearances change based on their dietary choices. And cars now have a fuel gauge.

For now it is a one-player game, though many fans expect an online multiplayer version will be released in 2027.

What else is new?

Graphic details are much richer thanks to the latest generation of game consoles, which are much more powerful than those available 13 years ago when GTA V was released.

Rockstar set up a dedicated Los Angeles studio to create the animations and dialogue for the dozens of non-player characters (NPCs), aimed at giving each a realistic identity.

Along with classic rock hits and action-movie background music, the game also features an original score by French electro hitmakers Justice.

An official GTA VI soundtrack will include tracks by artists from American rapper Travis Scott to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

When, and how much?

GTA VI will be released on Nov 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles, with a PC version planned for an unspecified date.

The base price is US$79.99 (S$102.40) but a special edition costing US$99.99 offers a variety of bonus material such as unique cars and weapons.

It can be bought online or in stores, but the box will contain only a download code, not an actual disc. Pre-orders began on June 25.

Take-Two has not since given any indication of demand, but analysts expect it could be the most profitable entertainment release ever. AFP