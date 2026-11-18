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Grand Theft Auto VI up for major awards before its release

It has picked up eight nominations at the Game Awards, often billed as the video game equivalent of the Oscars.

PARIS – The latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto saga has picked up eight nominations at 2026’s Game Awards, organisers announced on Nov 17, despite not having been released yet.

GTA VI will hit consoles around the world on Nov 19, but that has not stopped the nominations flooding in for the ceremony often billed as the video game equivalent of the Oscars.

Among the gongs it will be competing for at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Dec 10 is the prestigious Game of the Year award.

The games are selected by a jury made up of around 100 representatives from specialist media outlets, as well as by public vote.

Industry observers say the GTA VI release will be the biggest ever launch of an entertainment product, in revenue terms.

The saga is one of the most profitable entertainment products ever produced, raking in billions for its producer, US firm Take-Two Interactive. AFP